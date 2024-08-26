Rays vs. Dodgers Highlights

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
There was as much hype and anticipation for Ohtani this season as any player in baseball history after he signed a record 10-year, $700 million deal. But now he has done something that seemed impossible even for him.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
The Hawkeyes open up against Illinois State on Aug. 31.
Dotson had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
With the 2024 season quickly approaching, here's a look at the Big Ten. Ohio State has a lot of pressure entering the season and a few teams could be right on its heels.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.