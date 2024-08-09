Rays vs. Cardinals Highlights
Brandon Lowe and the Rays defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals, 6-4
Brandon Lowe and the Rays defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals, 6-4
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
France moved to the gold medal game via a tight 73-69 victory over Germany.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein pull back the curtain and go behind the scenes on some of the biggest stories circulating around the NFL.
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
There was another twist in the Brandon Aiyuk drama on Tuesday night.
The 49ers are a bit hamstrung due to salary-cap reasons and a looming, massive contract for Brock Purdy, but they have prepared themselves a bit for this moment.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
The 49ers might be close to trading one of their best players.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Terence Crawford went the distance for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.