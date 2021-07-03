Rays vs. Blue Jays Highlights

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Saturday. Tempers were calm a day after Pablo López was ejected for hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. on his first pitch of the game. The Marlins got a big assist from Alcantara, who saved the bullpen from extra work a day after Miami had to use five relievers to cover nine innings. Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued tw