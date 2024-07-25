Rays vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Brandon Lowe and the Rays take on Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays on July 25, 2024
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
To help provide comfort from both the famed cardboard beds of the Olympic Village and the Paris heat, team members are spending their nights on special mattress toppers.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
To qualify for Nate Tice's list, the player has to be in their third season or later and never have been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team or won any award. Off we go!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
Gauff and James will carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony on the Seine River.
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
James, who is heading to his fourth and likely final Olympics, will be one of Team USA's two flag bearers at an unprecedented Opening Ceremony.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.