Rays vs. Blue Jays Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Franco, Meadows lead Rays to 5-1 win vs. Blue Jays
Franco, Meadows lead Rays to 5-1 win vs. Blue Jays
The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.
Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.
No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.
Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.
A legendary career has come to an end.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu's three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. Billy Hamilton and Tim Anderson singled,
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season. Padres left-hander Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay has only pit
MONTREAL — The Canadiens have overcome wave after wave of adversity in 2021. From losing streaks to a COVID-19 shutdown to injuries and long odds throughout an improbable playoff run, these underdogs mustered a response each and every time their backs were pressed firmly against the wall. A franchise in search of its 25th Stanley Cup, and Canada's first since Montreal last hoisted hockey's Holy Grail on a June night back in 1993, will have to dig far deeper than at any point in this trying year
CINCINNATI (AP) — Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win Sunday. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save. Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice. The Rays trailed 1-0 before Franco connected in the sixth inning against Robbie Ray (6-4). Díaz then doubled and scored on Meadows' first double. Tampa Bay added three m
After a devastating, program-shaking loss to the Czech Republic in Saturday's semis, Canada won't qualify for men's basketball at Tokyo 2020. The team last made the Olympics in 2000. Here's the roadmap to breaking the soon-to-be 24-year Olympic drought at the 2024 Paris Games: November 2021 — World Cup qualifying begins The qualification windows for the 2023 World Cup are in November and February, with 32 teams ultimately set to take part in the competition. Canada won't have its NBA players — o
Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club's sixth-straight defeat. Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league. Toronto is mired in its second-worst start to an MLS season. Only 2012, when the team lost its first nine games and didn't reach the five-point mark until its 13th outing (1-10-2), was worse. That run cost Aron Winter, the team's head coach and
WASHINGTON (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win Sunday. Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who lost their following eight games. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series. “Great series all the way around,” L
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee's 11-game winning streak Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson (4-8), who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches. Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise