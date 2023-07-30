Rays vs. Astros Highlights
Abreu, Peña lead Astros in 17-4 rout of Rays
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hit in the face with a pitch and carted off the field during a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Saturday night, an all-in move for the surprise leaders in the AL West, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with another former Mets pitcher with Cy Young credentials, two-time winner Jacob deGrom, sidelined by Tommy John
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday. The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the ninth due to lower back inflammation. Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11. Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move. Romano's 28 saves this season
NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs. In the first inning in the Cardinals' 10-3 loss, Happ bloodied St. Loui
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu couldn't wait to get to work. Having just undergone the second Tommy John surgery of his career — the first procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament happened when he was a teenager — the 36-year-old pitcher knew that with a dedicated rehabilitation he could recover in a relatively short time frame after going under the knife in June 2022. That disciplined approach has paid off, with the South Korean left-hander set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation Tue
TORONTO — It's only late July but a playoff-like atmosphere has arrived at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs in the second and third innings to take the lead as the Blue Jays held off the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday. The win snapped L.A.'s four-game win streak and gave Toronto a critical win in the American League's post-season hunt. "We're fighting every day for a playoff spot," said Chapman. "So I think with that in the back of our heads and just co
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night. He was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who entered in
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made pitching a priority in advance of the trade deadline, announced Friday that they've acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The NL West-leading Dodgers will send outfielder Trayce Thompson, pitcher Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure to the White Sox. Lynn has been mostly underwhelming this season. The 36-year-old right-hander is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and leads the American League in earned runs (79) a
The Texas Rangers found a starting pitcher to help pick up the load after ace Jacob deGrom was lost to injury earlier this season
Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, agreed to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rangers.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first time since returning from a toe injury, sending a 442-foot drive over the wall in center field in the third inning against Baltimore on Saturday night. The two-run shot gave the New York Yankees a 3-2 advantage. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the first. Judge was hitless since returning Friday, although he drew three walks in that game. He hit a towering flyout in his first plate appearance Saturday. Then he connected off Tyler Wells two
BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have been a sub-.500 team since Aaron Judge injured his toe in early June. Now they hope his return can help them rally for a postseason spot. The Yankees reinstated Judge from the injured list Friday before the opener of their weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge admits he isn't fully recovered but says he's healthy enough to play. “It’s feeling all right, feeling good. It’s not 100%. I don’t think it’ll be 100% until the end of the year
The Dodgers reacquire reliever Joe Kelly and add starter Lance Lynn from the White Sox as the team fortifies its pitching staff ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
TORONTO — All season Blue Jays manager John Schneider has preached patience when it comes to Alejandro Kirk. That patience paid off on Saturday. Kirk had two home runs, including a two-run shot, to power Toronto past the Angels 6-1 after a scary incident when Los Angeles left-fielder Taylor Ward was struck by a pitch. Kirk batted 3 for 4 on the day to improve his average to .260, closer to his all-star form of 2022 when he hit .285. "When that patience comes from the manager, of course, it feels