Rays vs. Angels Highlights
Grichuk, Drury fuel Angels to a 7-6 win over the Rays
Ron Cephas Jones, the actor best known for playing William Hill in This Is Us, has died. He was 66 years old. A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People on Saturday and attributed Jones’ death to a “long-standing pulmonary issue.” Jones appeared in all six seasons of This Is Us. He won …
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game. Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games. Toronto wasted a terrific performance
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then California’s bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Novak Djokovic thrashes Taylor Fritz as Carlos Alcaraz beats qualifier Max Purcell with the pair on course to meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
The success that Lionel Messi has had in the MLS is attracting attention from stars playing in top European leagues.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel reached the majors less than six weeks after being picked 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in this year's amateur draft. On Friday night, Schanuel showed the poise of a veteran in his big-league debut. The 21-year-old infielder was part of the Angels' first triple play in 26 years, and also had an unassisted double play earlier. Batting leadoff, he went 1 for 4 and scored two runs. Despite the great debut, it still wasn't enough as the Angels lost 9-6
Little League coaches have long been saying it to rally their teams: “Everybody hits!” The old phrase is a lot truer this year. At this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League, batting format has changed. Now, the batting order consists of every player on the roster, even when teams have 14 players, to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved,” Little League said i
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring. Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan
The last time Joe Lauzon competed was a 2019 win in Boston. Friday, he revealed he was denied a potential retirement bout at UFC 292.