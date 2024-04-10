Rays vs. Angels Highlights

Associated Press

A University of Washington football player has been arrested and charged with raping two women in Seattle and court documents say he played in two College Football Playoff games for the school after at least one of the allegations was known to the university. Seattle police officers arrested 18-year-old Tylin “Tybo” Rogers on Friday and booked him into King County Jail, KING-TV reported. Rogers has been suspended from all team activities until further notice, the University of Washington athletic department said in a statement Tuesday.