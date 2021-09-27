Rays sweep Marlins
Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race.
It was an emotional moment at halftime for Sue Bird, who is edging closer to retirement.
Looking for help with your DFS lineups heading into the Packers-49ers matchup? We've got you covered with a single-game breakdown.
Police say that Lowe was shot and killed at a house party.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it t
Hamilton pitted for intermediate tires with less than four laps to go and passed Lando Norris for the win.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
Collins was suspended for reportedly trying to bribe a drug-test collector and missing seven scheduled drug tests.
While about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, it sounds like getting the rest of the way there is going to be a battle.
The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup with authority, leaving no doubt as to the best team in the world right now.
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
DENVER (AP) — The scratch on Zach Wilson's left hand — the one he got from taking yet another hit — was no big deal, he maintained. It will quickly mend. Same with a bruised ego after another frustrating performance. The New York Jets rookie quarterback knows these lumps and hits just come with the territory as he learns the ropes in the NFL. This was another tough day for Wilson as he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in a 26-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Jets (0-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After two narrow losses to start the season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings found a foolproof way to avoid the type of harrowing finish that has haunted them more often than not. They put this game away ahead of time — against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, no less. “It's a razor's edge,” Cousins said. “You're living it both ways.” Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored in regulation and the game-winning goal in the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in an exhibition season match Sunday. Erik Haula also scored in regulation and the shootout for the Bruins, who had Jeremy Swayman and Troy Grosenick split time in goal. Swayman started and made 18 saves on 19 shots in the opening 30 minutes. Grosenick played the second half of the second period, all of the third and the overtime sessio