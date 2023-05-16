Raymond woman indicted for felony assault; accused of hitting election worker in March
A Raymond woman faces possible prison time for allegedly hitting an election official.
Members of several Texas groups representing people of color on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims. More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen Premium Outlets, authorities haven't released a motive for the attack, and a Texas Department of Public Safety official has said it appeared that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia targeted the location rather than a specific group of people. The victims — who include three members of a Korean American family and an engineer from India — represented a cross-section of the increasingly diverse Dallas suburbs.
CALGARY — Alberta's New Democrats say they'd bring back a program of elite aerial wildfire fighters cancelled by the United Conservative government. "Of course, we would restore the Rapattack program," said party leader Rachel Notley at a campaign event. "Then we would consult with them and others on what needs to be done as our fire hazard in Alberta is clearly growing." Both the Alberta Party and the Green Party have also committed to restoring the Rapattack program. Rapattack firefighters wer
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors across the country Monday about the potential risk of new mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, cases, warning that summer gatherings could lead to a "resurgence." Public health experts interviewed by ABC News warned that the LGBTQ community -- which was disproportionately affected during the 2022 outbreak -- should be aware of signs and symptoms ahead of Pride Month celebrations in June. Mpox cases have plummeted since a peak in the summer of 2022, with the World Health Organization calling an end to the emergency phase of the outbreak Thursday -- but the virus is not completely eradicated.
When Sandy Klein received an email from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in September 2021 advertising a program for home renovations through a bank subsidiary that could directly connect her with "trusted" contractors, she thought she was in luck. Klein and her husband, Steven Klein, were initially looking to fix up a bathroom in their Thornhill, Ont., home for their son who was moving back in. But a year and a half — and several incorrect and incomplete renovations — later, Sandy Klein says she
Nearly three years after Vida Smith was killed by her friend and former gambling partner, police have located her body in Banff National Park. But the Calgary Police Service won't say if the killer's information led to the discovery of the victim's remains. Last fall, following a murder trial, a jury convicted Smith's a long-time friend Chris Lee, a.k.a. Kevin Barton, of manslaughter in her death. Before Lee's sentencing hearing, he took homicide detectives to an area in the mountains where he s
Rossana Delgado, a mother of two, was found 120 miles away from where she was last seen in April 2021
He said he’d divorce her aunt for her before the road trip from Tennessee to New Mexico, prosecutors say.
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a popular Burnaby Park in 2017 was strangled to death, according to the doctor who performed the autopsy. Dr. Jason Morin, a forensic pathologist who worked at Vancouver General Hospital at the time, outlined his findings from his examination of the deceased teen's body while testifying during the trial of Ibrahim Ali. "
She was zip tied and tortured at the man’s Cleveland residence before being found, Ohio officials said.
He stabbed her fingers and drove around “all day” with her on the floorboard, according to police.
Hasan called out "Christian" conservatives for some not-very-Christian behaviors.
Deputies said they became suspicious when she and a man gave conflicting information about her “due date.”
Boone, North Carolina, police say a group of cows led them “directly" to where a suspect was hiding after a chase.
On the third anniversary of Suzanne’s disappearance on Mother’s Day 2020, Mr Morphew insiste his innocence of any involvement and accused police of having ‘tunnel vision’
Three male teenagers have been charged in connection with offensive flyers targeting two young girls that were found posted around the Ajax area, Durham Regional Police say. In a statement, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) described the incidents as "extremely upsetting and unsettling incidents of anti-Black racism." The accused — ages 15, 17 and 18 — are each facing five charges of harassment by means of repeated telecommunications, police say. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, members
Anger and frustration boiled over in Montreal where workers at Canada’s largest cemetery opened for a few hours on Mother’s Day. It was the only chance for some family members to visit their loved ones in weeks since a workers’ strike started in January.
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
Ameal Woods says he saved more than $40,000 to expand his trucking business when a deputy pulled him over and seized all the cash. Woods was never charged with a crime.
SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have arrested a 24-year-old man after a stabbing inside a local hospital. Police allege the man assaulted two people visiting another patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital in what investigators call an "unprovoked assault." RCMP say they were called about a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and that the suspect was detained by hospital security until officers arrived. Police say a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-th
Police used an undercover operation and cellphone and vehicle trackers in their investigation of a western Newfoundland RCMP officer whom they suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. Those details are contained in court documents filed last year and recently obtained by CBC News. The filings provide new information on how the Mounties began an investigation into one of their own, Const. Michael Hann. Responsibility for the probe was later taken over by the Serious Incident Response Team Ne