Rayan Rupert sends the shot away

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
The victory is the second of the season for the 2023 Cup Series champion.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Here's a shot you don't see every day ... or even every year.