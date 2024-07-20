Rayan Rupert with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Rayan Rupert (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 07/19/2024
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.