Is Ray Davis worth a flier in Week 10? | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz details his dilemma with the Bills running back this week.

Video Transcript

I need your help.

I need the experts to weigh in because I'll be honest, I, I love covering college football and if you guys haven't checked out the college football Power Hour in Yahoo sports, you should like, I love the work I do in college football and I love it when I get into Fantasy draft season when I get into dynasty keeper leagues, any sort of time where I can be the smartest person in the room.

I made an evil maniacal laugh when I drafted Ray Davis who I've nicknamed Sweet Baby Ray Davis covered a lot of his highlights in Kentucky.

I knew exactly what I was getting.

I felt good about it.

The problem is I can never figure out when to put him on a damn roster.

See, because like he's sitting on the bench and then he does 19.

What was it?

1617 points a couple of weeks ago.

So then last week when it didn't look like he was going out that much, it was like it doesn't matter.

He's sweet baby Ray Davis.

He's gonna come through for me for virtually nothing.

So I'm just in, in, in a in a world where my leagues are so tampered down that I don't have a lot of running back options.

Is it worth just taking a flyer on Ray Davis and just shoving him in there?

Well, I, I mean, I guess the issue with Ray Davis is he's getting six touches a game.

Right.

So he's, he's tied to a great offense.

He's a playmaker.

You can flex him in a pinch.

Um, he's also one of those sort of key understudy running backs in our game, right.

Um We've already seen him produce 100 and 50 plus yards in that, in that game against the Jets.

That was an absolute coming out party.

So we don't really have to speculate what a, what a full workload game would look like for Ray Davis.

It's spectacular.

Um I, I just think he's in that club of backup running backs with guys like Jalen Warren, um Tyler Algier, maybe only a few others who absolutely have to be stashed.

I, I don't think I would plug him into my lineup unless I was truly desperate in like it.

I mean, we're in one now with a, with four teams on by.

So maybe you are desperate this week, but I wouldn't, I wouldn't go all in on him.

No, not at, not at his current workload.

I mean, I'm sitting there looking at like in one of my leagues.

I'm looking at Ray Davis, Austin Eckler or nobody like I don't even have anybody else.

There's just nothing else.

I got nothing else like I am.

I am up against the wall with Sweet Baby Ray.

Yeah, I think in that league I'm still going Ason Eckler just because I feel, I feel secure about the 6 to 7 plus touches.

Eckler is getting and it's been more than that lately, even with Robinson active and Robinson is trending to play this week.

That's Brian Robinson, but you know, he's probably not going to be 100%.

Give this guy 20 carries, at least.

Odds are so eckler in that specific league, but you can't be dropping Ray Davis, the guy has to stay on your team at this point because as Andy was saying a very short list of back the names that Andy mentioned in Jalen Warren Tyler Algier, I'll throw in guys like Blake Corum, Rayly Allen.

Heck even now Jordan Mason, something happens to the running back in front of Ray Davis and that is James Cook.

This guy is a potential league winner of the rest of the season.

We saw a glimpse of that.

He's averaging 5.8 yards per touch.

Of course, a couple of really big plays will skew that.

But that's top 10 in the NFL right now, he's dynamic.

But until James Cook, if he's out there, James Cook, it's really hard to start him just six touches a game is what you're probably getting