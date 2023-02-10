Raw video: Scene of partial collapse in Bennington

PureWow

Sofía Vergara is taking us straight back to the '80s with a new Throwback Thursday post. On Instagram last week, the Modern Family actress, 50, took fans down memory lane with a rare childhood pic. According to her caption, the photo was taken in her home city of Barranquilla, Colombia, and—get this—she was just 14 years old. Vergara captioned the post, "#tbt barranquilla #the80’s #14yrs." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) The snap shows a close-up of Ver