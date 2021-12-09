Raw video: Scene of fire in Hudson

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The Canucks are hiring former Penguins exec Jim Rutherford as their next president and GM, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
On the basis of the last seven weeks, this is how Team Canada shakes down.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the team's performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the teams performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.
Everybody makes mistakes, though some mistakes are more expensive than others.
Women's Hockey is coming to NHL 22 in January and fans are pumped up about it.
While it has come up at the expense of Khem Birch missing extended time due to injury, Precious Achiuwa has used his extra reps to discover a role that compliments his skillset and helps the Raptors win games.
The Raptors will not practice on Thursday "out of an abundance of caution," the team announced.
Simone Biles received the honour for propelling the conversation around mental health to new heights.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
The two drivers are tied in the standings entering Sunday's final race, though Hamilton's odds are much lower to win than Verstappen's.
The Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League will no longer play the iconic Cotton Eye Joe at its games after reviewing the tune's racist origins.
The Ducks, Blackhawks, and Red Wings are all teams you should be looking to stack on Thursday night.
ASM has reportedly been instructed to deny Coyotes employees access to the arena if outstanding invoices and delinquent bills aren't paid off by December 20.
Joshua Kimmich doesn't expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection. Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
Micah Hyde referenced his tense moment with a reporter and explained his take on it.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The game plan for the Carolina Panthers heading into an NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday is pretty simple: run the football. The Panthers (5-7) did that effectively in the previous meeting on Oct. 31, running a season-high 47 times for 203 yards in a grind-it-out 19-13 win over the Falcons (5-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers coach Matt Rhule's desire to run the ball is one of the reasons he fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady last week. Rhule
LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-4) at ARIZONA (10-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN BETTING LINE: Cardinals by 2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 5-7; Cardinals 9-3. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 45-39-2. LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Rams 37-20 on Oct. 3, at Inglewood, California. LAST WEEK: Rams beat Jaguars 37-7; Cardinals beat Bears 33-22. RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (23), PASS (3), SCORING (T5). RAMS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (7), PASS (16), SCORING (T16). CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVER