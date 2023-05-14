Raw video: Manchester police provide briefing after 4 people were shot at party

CBC

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say. Toronto police said officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East at 1:49 p.m. Police said there was a conflict between two men in the area and one man was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead in hospital. The victim's name and age has not been released. Police said the suspect was in the area for some time prior to t