Raw video: Manchester police provide briefing after 4 people were shot at party
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
Toronto police have identified Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, as the woman fatally shot in an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning. Police identified Lukoshka in a news release Friday. No further information was released. Police were called to the building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for reports of "unknown trouble" shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
Denise Solorzano, 26, appeared in court charged with eight random attacks across Chicago
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
The York Regional Police is relaunching Operation Beehave - an attempt to amp up police presence in targeted areas - after several arrests caused by teen fights at Canada’s Wonderland.
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
Kamloops RCMP say a local man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University instructor. Rogelio "Butch" Bagabuyo, 55, was taken into custody Friday following a lengthy investigation into the death of Mohd Abdullah last March, according to police. On March 17, 2022, Abdullah was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Monterey Place, according to RCMP. He had been reported missing three days earlier after not showing up for work. Three days after
A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say. Toronto police said officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East at 1:49 p.m. Police said there was a conflict between two men in the area and one man was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead in hospital. The victim's name and age has not been released. Police said the suspect was in the area for some time prior to t
An altercation with police at a gas station in Richmond, P.E.I., has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two men. On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Prince District RCMP received a complaint that a car was blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for an extended period of time, according to a news release. RCMP found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. An altercation took place where one officer was struck by the driver. Both men were taken into custody. Officers seized cash,
New York prosecutors will charge a US marine over the death of a homeless man who died after being held in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a city train.
A 15-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask., has been found guilty of second-degree murder after killing a man while trying to steal a bike. Barry Pruden, 47, was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with a group of teens on May 28. Pruden's daughter had been with him, but had run for help after the teens confronted the pair while they were riding their bikes along River Street. Pruden had just left Georgie's Beer and Wine Store around 10 p.m. CST, according to a written decision from Judge F
Peter Nash is due to be sentenced on May 17.