Raw: Police provide update after teen shot
A teenager was shot Wednesday night in north Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Deputy Police Commissioner Rich Worley said officers were called around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of East 43rd Street outside Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School, where a 15-year-old girl was shot. Paramedics stabilized her and took her to a hospital, where she was undergoing surgery. She is in critical but stable condition. Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said the victim is a freshman at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School .