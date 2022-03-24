Raw: Hogan announces additional state funding to fight violent crime
Maryland is committing more state funds to fight violent crime in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday afternoon. The governor announced a $3.5 million in state funding for 30 new positions at the U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland. He said an additional $35 million will go toward fully funding victim-service providers to make up for cuts in federal funding. An additional $6.5 million will go to the Baltimore Police Department to help enhance its Warrant Apprehension Task Force.