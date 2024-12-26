Ravens vs. Texans highlights Week 17
Watch highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans during the 2024 NFL season.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
The CFP's four opening-round games went head-to-head with a pair of NFL games on Saturday.
If Jackson does sneak out of the locker room to catch the halftime show, he wouldn't be the first player to do so.
The Ravens still need some help. If the Steelers and Ravens win out, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North based on the third tiebreaker, which would be a better record against common opponents.
