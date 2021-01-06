Ravens-Titans promises to be must-watch shootout
The Baltimore Ravens are surging at the right time thanks to a well-rounded run game, setting up a high-scoring affair with Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in Wild Card weekend.
Connor McDavid knows what it looks like to some. Millionaire hockey players travelling province to province for games when everyone else is asked to refrain from doing anything remotely similar as the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaks personal and financial havoc from coast to coast to coast. "It's unprecedented times," McDavid said. "We're not blind to understand that we're very lucky to be able to come into work to play the game that we love." But the captain of the Edmonton Oilers — the sport's superstar of superstars — also wants critics to understand that among the reasons the NHL is giving it a shot is to try and add some normalcy to what is looking like an increasingly dark winter of 2021. "People are stuck at home and they need something to do," McDavid said. "We're going to play every other day for the next four or five months. "We're putting our bodies on the line not only for each other, but the fans." The NHL's shortened 56-game season, which includes a one-time-only North Division consisting of Canada's seven teams to avoid crossing the border — fans also won't be allowed into arenas as things stand — is set to begin Wednesday. Players have been tested every day during training camp, and that will continue for at least the first four weeks of the schedule. And when teams head out on the road, they'll be restricted to the hotel and arena. No restaurants or mixing with the general population allowed. "It's to keep us safe," Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "It's to keep the people in the community safe." By contrast, a person could fly from Toronto to Edmonton or Winnipeg to Ottawa tomorrow and not face any restrictions upon arrival. "It's not apples to apples," Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "We're getting tested every single day. "I'm aware that it's not easy for anybody, but it is what it is." Like a number of league executives, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was on some of the conference calls as the NHL, the players' association and various levels of government hashed out public health protocols acceptable to all parties. "It's not something that's taken lightly," he said of playing in a pandemic. "Having sports is about more than the wins and the losses. I think it's about a mental psyche of a community, a mental psyche of a society. "I think everyone's looking for something to make them feel good." But is it fair that professional athletes get to play and earn a living as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the country creeps towards 17,000 deaths, businesses fail and amateur sports — from minor hockey to gymnastics — remain on ice? "I understand that there are people against it," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. "We're all very cognizant of the fact that we're lucky we're allowed to keep working." "It's not lost on us what's going on outside our four walls," Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving added of the optics. "We've taken every precaution we possibly can to do this as safely and responsibly in the time that we're in. I understand there will be different views, and I respect those. "But I think as a league we've taken every possible consideration." The NHL pulled off the restart to its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season in August and September thanks to tightly controlled bubbles that resulted in zero positive tests in Toronto and Edmonton. While the upcoming campaign will have plenty of measures in place, it's not the same level of protection. U.S.-based teams have also being aligned in newly formed divisions, and like the franchises north of the border, will only play against those clubs to cut down on travel and the chance of infection. But there have already been cracks. The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice out of "an abundance of caution." Then on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason. No members of Canadian teams have so far tested positive during camp. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the rules and protocols actually go beyond the players to include their own personal bubbles, which in turn should create team bubbles that, while not as secure as the summer, it's hoped will further limit risk of exposure. "The protocols that are in place are extremely restricted to not only them, but their families, and where they're permitted to go and what they're permitted to do," Dubas said. "Hopefully as we get near the end of everything, we'll be able to have fans back in our building and enjoy things in the spring and summer as normal as possible. But first and foremost is the health and safety of everybody." Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher said apart from raising spirits, playing can help to boost a struggling economy. "There's so many people who rely on these games," he said. "It's a game for us, but for a lot of people it's a business. When you look at these provinces that are bleeding for money right now, they need these games. "We are in the entertainment business, but it's a business, and money needs to be made. Hopefully we can get through this thing and everyone can stay safe, but we have a job to do and we've been asked to do it. We're happy to oblige. " And while a section of society will no doubt be opposed, the race for the Stanley Cup is now right around the corner. "Some people may not love the idea that we're able to travel and play," McDavid said. "But we're lucky to be able to come into work and do it for the fans sitting at home." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball isn't wasting any time making an impact in the NBA.The rookie point guard became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Saturday night, helping the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their third straight win.“A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. "This is rare what you’re seeing.”Ball's history-making performance came just two nights after he missed out on his first triple-double when he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a win over his brother Lonzo's New Orleans Pelicans.He said he hasn't begun to process the accomplishment.“I live my life and I know what I’m capable of, so stuff like doesn’t move me like that," Ball said. “I know that's supposed to happen.”Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.“He's a tall PG who can pass, can rebound and he's a smart player,” said Atlanta's Trae Young. “Things are going to become even easier for him in this league as he plays more and more games.”Terry Rozier had 23 points to lead the Hornets.Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De’Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks. Young struggled all night, shooting 5 of 19 from the floor to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.Ball tied his highest scoring night on 9-of-13 shooting from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth consecutive loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player to do it coming off the bench.Borrego said he loves Ball's spirit and his energy, but what has impressed him the most is his poise and confidence.“He's not rattled by the moment. It's like he's been doing this for a number of years," Borrego said of Ball, who played overseas before becoming the third pick in the NBA draft.Ball had several sharp passes, including a perfect behind-the-back strike to set up a 3-pointer by P.J. Washington.“It's tough because you don't know when it's coming. He might throw it behind his head, behind his back or straight to you,” joked Washington, who also had 22 points and was on the receiving end of several of Ball's passes. “You have to be active and aware when he has the ball. It's always fun playing with a guy like that.”TIP-INSHawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic got the start over Reddish but left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. There was no immediate update on his injury.Hornets: Charlotte came in leading the league in assists and had 27 against the Hawks. ... Gordon Hayward finished with 13 points after averaging 35 points over the past two games.YOUNG'S INJURYYoung had his wrist iced after the game, saying he fell on it while trying to take a charge. He had X-rays after the game but said it is “nothing severe,” although he added “it's definitely hurting.”Young doesn't seem too concerned about failing to make a 3-pointer in his last two games.“You never get too high or too low,” Young said. “Whenever shots aren't going I understand the work that I put in and I know it's going to pay off.”WASHINGTON BLOCKING SHOTSThe 6-foot-7 Washington has been asking the play the 5 position for the Hornets when they go to a small-ball lineup and he has responded well. He had six blocks against the Hawks as the Hornets got back to .500 on the season."I love blocking shots because it gets us out in transition," Washington said.UP NEXTHawks: Return home Monday night to host the 76ers, the first meeting of the teams this season.Hornets: Back home on Monday night against the Hawks as they continue a grueling stretch of six games in nine nights.___More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBASteve Reed, The Associated Press
Gianluca Mancini’s late goal saw Roma snatch a 2-2 draw at home to title rival Inter Milan on Sunday and dent its opponent’s Serie A aspirations.Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.The result left Inter three points behind Serie A leader AC Milan, which won 2-0 at Benevento on Saturday. Both Milan teams are looking to end Juventus’ nine-year grip on the title.Inter, which plays Juventus next weekend, remained three points above third-place Roma. Juventus can move to within four points of Inter — with a match in hand — if it wins at home to Sassuolo later, with the visitors surprisingly only a point behind the Bianconeri in the table.“Let’s not forget that Roma are fighting for the same thing we are,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. "Going away to the third-place team in the league and playing like this means we’re an organized and strong team.“We had the chance to kill off the game but couldn’t manage it, and let Roma back into it late on — because we were out of energy. It’s a shame because, with a few minutes to go, we were beating a strong side.”The match in the Italian capital was a direct battle for second spot and Inter threatened to take an early lead but Romelu Lukaku’s header was acrobatically fingertipped over the bar by Pau López.Instead it was Roma that took the lead in the 17th minute when Pellegrini’s shot took a slight deflection to go into the bottom left corner after a swift counterattack.Lautaro Martínez had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the break but Inter has often performed better in the second half this season and so it proved again.Inter went close several times before Škriniar headed in a corner in the 56th. Hakimi fired Inter in front seven minutes later when he collected a pass on the right, cut inside and curled a strike into the far top corner.Inter appeared to be heading for a valuable win but Roma upped the pressure in the dying minutes. Mancini had an effort well saved by Samir Handanovic but the defender headed in the resulting corner for the equalizer.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
Old hat for Brady, new thrills for Buffalo.And a defensive gem by the Rams.The first tripleheader of NFL wild-card games saw Tom Brady extend his post-season record for victories to 31 with a 31-23 win for Tampa Bay at Washington on Saturday. Brady was the key to New England winning six Super Bowls and making nine overall, and now he has taken the Buccaneers (12-5) to their first playoff victory since their 2002 run to the NFL title.After a quarter-century, the Bills got one of those triumphs that Brady collects — and they even figured out how to stop a Hail Mary.Buffalo (14-3) snapped a 0-6 post-season skid with a 27-24 victory Saturday over Indianapolis (11-6). The previous playoff win was over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of fans in attendance (6,700) for the first time this season.Los Angeles (11-6) rattled Russell Wilson and dominated even though it was without unanimous All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half of a 30-20 victory at Seattle. A pick-6 by Darious Williams was a major contributor, as were five sacks, two by Donald.Buccaneers 31, Washington 23Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in his 42nd post-season start and first not in a New England uniform. He used all of his weapons well, from receivers Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin to tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette.But Tampa Bay's defence got leaky and Washington’s unheralded Taylor Heinicke, in his second pro start in place of injured starter Alex Smith, ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for 306 yards and a score.In the end, though, it was another W for Brady.“He is a fighter, he plays hard, works hard and studies hard,” Fournette said of Brady, “and he is the man for the job.”Well, yeah — for two decades.Bills 27, Colts 24Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to end the game. Buffalo will host an AFC divisional-round game.“It doesn’t matter how it looks," Allen said. "It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home and we got it done. We’ve got to turn our focus to whoever we got next week.”In Buffalo's last loss before winning its next six games and the AFC East crown, Hyde was one of three defenders who failed to knock down the ball. DeAndre Hopkins’ 43-yard leaping catch on Kyler Murray's desperation throw — the “Hail Murray” — won that game for Arizona. The Bills learned from it, and Philip River's heave for T. Y. Hilton was incomplete.“It’s been a long time since Bills Mafia has been able to celebrate like this," Allen said. “But it’s one game.”Rams 30, Seahawks 20“A lot of guys stepped up and answered the bell in a big way,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Darious Williams showing up, I thought that was a huge momentum shift for us.”Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Jared Goff, though shaky for portions of the game, replaced injured starting quarterback John Wolford early on and avoided major mistakes. Less than two weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, Goff capped the victory with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods.“I think it was really just a stinger. He definitely seemed good,” McVay said of Wolford.SUNDAYBrowns (11-5) at Steelers (12-4)For their return to the playoffs after a drought beginning in 2003, the Browns will be missing coach Kevin Stefanski and standout guard Joel Bitonio because of COVID-19 issues, and they aren't all that healthy otherwise. They barely practiced this week.Perhaps of help is their familiarity with their archrivals, who won the AFC North but lost four of their final five after going 11-0. Cleveland also edged Pittsburgh in the season finale, but the Steelers rested many regulars, including QB Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt.Key to this matchup could be the ground games. Cleveland is strong with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, while Pittsburgh struggles.Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4)Although the Saints needed overtime to beat the Bears in November, they are solid favourites here after winning their fourth straight NFC South crown. Drew Brees likely is in his final playoff run and has supreme weapons in record-tying RB Alvin Kamara and, if healthy, wideout Michael Thomas.Plus, New Orleans has a defence in many ways as staunch as Chicago's. The Bears need their defence to be at its best because other than WR Allen Robinson, they have few threats. They are the third team since the 1970 merger to reach the playoffs after a six-game losing streak.Ravens (11-5) at Titans (11-5)They met in the divisional playoffs last year and Derrick Henry ran all over the Ravens for 195 yards. They met in the regular season and the All-Pro running back had 133 yards in November’s OT win on his way to a 2,000-yard season.Baltimore has its own highly efficient running game, a three-pronged operation featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson and RBs Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens averaged an NFL-best 191.9 yards rushing per game and their 3,071 yards rushing were third highest in NFL history.Oddly, this is the fifth playoff meeting, and the road team won each of the first four.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Wolfsburg defender Marin Pongracic is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 weeks after his infection and had to be taken off during the weekend's Bundesliga game.Pongracic, who was infected with the coronavirus while on international duty with Croatia in November, was substituted at half time in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday.Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said he took the 23-year-old defender off because he had breathing problems from early on in Union’s Stadion an der Alten Försterei.“Marin had a lot of problems with the air,” Glasner said. “He had both his arms on his knees several times during the first half, like you’d normally have at the end of a period of extra time. With him it was first like that after 15 minutes.”Pongracic had already shown a lack of fitness in Wolfsburg’s previous three games. He was taken off early in each. The Croat was at fault for Union’s equalizer in the 29th minute when his pass for teammate Xaver Schlager was intercepted by Marcus Ingvartsen. Ingvartsen found Sheraldo Becker free on the right to shoot inside the right post and cancel Renato Steffen’s 10th-minute opener for the visitors.“He is not 100% fit,” Glasner said of Pongracic. “None of us know the long-term effects of the infection.”Wolfsburg has been particularly hard hit with several coronavirus infections. Pongracic’s defensive colleague Maxence Lacroix was missing against Union following his COVID-19 infection, while teammates Steffen, Kevin Mbabu, Josip Brekalo, Pavao Pervan, Maximilian Arnold and Jerome Roussillon all tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.Steffen said he is still suffering side effects including a loss of taste weeks after his infection.“Every now and then you feel weak or have days in which it is more difficult to breathe,” Steffen said in a podcast for radio station NDR2.Arnold was at fault for Union’s second goal. The Wolfsburg midfielder was sent off for bringing down Taiwo Awoniyi. Though the initial penalty decision was taken back after a VAR consultation, Union’s Robert Andrich swept the free kick inside the top left corner in the 52nd.Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst, who was last month forced to apologize for appearing to make light of the coronavirus, equalized with a penalty in the 66th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game Saturday night for their first playoff victory since the 2002 season.Brady was 22 of 40 passing and at 43 years, 159 days passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. A 36-yard scoring connection with Antonio Brown was Brady’s longest in the playoffs since 2011.Brady had to outduel Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, who had a breakout performance in just his second pro start and first in the playoffs in place of injured starter Alex Smith. Heinicke — signed in early December to the practice squad — ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for 306 yards and a score.The Buccaneers await the result of Chicago at New Orleans on Sunday to see if they’ll be visiting Drew Brees and the Saints or host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend. They’d need a Bears upset to play at home in the divisional round.RAMS 30, SEAHAWKS 20SEATTLE (AP) — Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson’s interception 42 yards for a score, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC wild-card playoff game.The best defence in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs — even while missing unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams (11-6) and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks (12-5).Donald, before leaving with a rib injury, and Jalen Ramsey were superb. But so were other role players such as Troy Reeder, Jordan Fuller and Leonard Floyd. Floyd had two of the Rams’ five sacks. Two of the others belonged to Donald. The Rams allowed just 278 total yards and 11 first downs.Wilson had one of his worst playoff performances. He was 11 of 27 for 174 yards. Wilson connected with Metcalf on a pair of TDs: 51 yards in the first half off a broken play, and a 12-yard TD with 2:28 left to make the score more respectable.The Rams pulled off the upset without a healthy quarterback for more than three quarters of the game. John Wolford started for the second straight week, but suffered a neck injury when he dived head first in the first quarter and was hit in the helmet by Jamal Adams’ shoulder. Wolford was taken to a hospital as a precaution.BILLS 27, COLTS 24ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo earned its first playoff victory in a quarter century when Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, scored another rushing, and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass for a win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game.Buffalo (14-3) snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. And it came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years, with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.Allen finished 26 of 35 for 324 yards, with a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox and a 35-yarder to Stefon Diggs.The game wasn’t decided until the final play, when Rivers faced fourth-and-11 from the Buffalo 47. Rivers heaved a deep pass for T.Y. Hilton, who was surrounded by defenders in the right side of the end zone. Hyde broke through the crowd of bodies, leaping up and batting the ball to the ground.Rookie kicker Tyler Bass accounted for the decisive points by hitting a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining.The Colts (11-6) ended a season in which they won 11 games for the first time since 2014, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three years under coach Frank Reich. Rivers finished 27 of 46 for 309 yards and had his career playoff record drop to 5-7.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
SCOREBOARDSunday, Jan. 10Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m., ESPN and ABC. The road team has won each of the previous four playoff meetings between the franchises. The Ravens (11-5) are making their third straight playoff trip and ninth in 13 years under coach John Harbaugh. Lamar Jackson threw 11 touchdown passes and ran for four scores during Baltimore's five-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Titans (11-5) are making their third playoff appearance in four seasons and second straight under third-year coach Mike Vrabel. Derrick Henry had 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to reach 2,000. He also led the NFL with 17 TD runs.Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. CBS and Nickelodeon. The Bears (8-8) recovered from a six-game losing streak earlier in the season to reach the playoffs for the second time in three years. Chicago went 1-6 against teams that had winning records in the regular season, the lone victory coming against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Oct. 8. Drew Brees and the Saints (12-4) enter the playoffs with two of their top offensive stars back as running back Alvin Kamara was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Michael Thomas from injured reserve. Brees missed half of one game and all of four others with rib and lung injuries, but has played three games since returning to the active roster.Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. NBC. The teams split their two regular-season meetings this season, each winning at home. The Browns (11-5) are making their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season. But they'll be without first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who'll miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer will handle sideline duties. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 13-8 in the playoffs, but just 5-6 since Pittsburgh’s last Super Bowl title in 2008. He's the only player on the roster with a Super Bowl ring and is one of just nine Steelers who have a playoff win in Pittsburgh on their resume.__STARSPassing— Josh Allen, Bills, was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score while leading Buffalo to its first playoff victory in 25 years, 27-24 over Indianapolis.— Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game for the franchise's first playoff victory since 2002.— Jared Goff, Rams, stepped in for injured starter John Wolford less than two weeks since he had three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb and went 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 victory at Seattle.___Rushing— Cam Akers, Rams, ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle.— Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, had 93 yards and a score on 19 carries to help Tampa Bay top Washington 31-23.___Receiving— Stefon Diggs, Bills, caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis.— DK Metcalf, Seahawks, had two touchdown catches in a losing cause as Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20.___Special Teams— Tyler Bass, Bills, accounted for the decisive points as the rookie kicker hit a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining en route to a 27-24 win.— Ryan Succop, Buccaneers, kicked four field goals in Tampa Bay's 31-23 victory over Washington.___Defence— Darious Williams, Rams, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle.— Micah Hyde, Bills, batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to seal Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis.___MILESTONESAt 43 years and 159 days, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. Brady had three touchdown tosses in the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington. ... With his 5-yard TD run and two TD passes in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis, Josh Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago. Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman to accomplish the feat.STREAKS & STATSBuffalo snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since 1995 by defeating Indianapolis 27-24. The Bills' last playoff victory came against Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. This one came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years. ... Buffalo has won seven straight games. ... The Los Angeles Rams ended Seattle’s 10-game home winning streak in the playoffs with a 30-20 victory. The Seahawks' last home playoff loss came in January 2005 to the St. Louis Rams. ... Los Angeles' Cam Akers ran for 131 yards against Seattle, the best rushing day by a Rams running back since Marshall Faulk went for 159 against Philadelphia in January 2002. Akers' 176 yards from scrimmage were the second most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era, surpassed only by Timmy Smith's 213 for Washington in the 1988 Super Bowl.RAM TOUGHThe Los Angeles Rams' top-ranked defence carried its dominance into the playoffs with a 30-20 victory at Seattle. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were held to just 278 yards and 11 first downs against a unit missing injured unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. Donald and Leonard Floyd each had two of the Rams' five sacks of Wilson.OLDIES BUT GOODIESTampa Bay's Tom Brady and Indianapolis' Philip Rivers joined Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda as the only players 39 or older to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff game since 1950. At 43 years, 159 days, Brady also passed Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. Brady had two touchdown tosses in the Buccaneers’ 31-23 win over Washington. The 39-year-old Rivers tossed two scoring passes in the Colts' 27-24 loss at Buffalo. Blanda also had two TD throws with the Raiders against the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 AFC championship at 43 years old.STEPPING INWith Alex Smith out because of a strained right calf, Taylor Heinicke started for Washington and threw for 306 yards and a score, and added 46 yards rushing and a TD in a 31-23 loss to Tampa Bay. Heinicke had only appeared in eight games and started one in the NFL before Saturday and was taking online math classes at Old Dominion when coach Ron Rivera called him to be Washington’s “quarantine quarterback.” He set Washington's single-game franchise rushing record for quarterbacks and raised the question of whether he should be considered the team's QB of the future.SIDELINEDRams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald left in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle with a rib injury. ... Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp limped off grabbing at his right knee in the closing minutes. ... Rams starting QB John Wolford was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had one run for 2 yards before injuring his neck. ... Tampa Bay right guard Alex Cappa left late in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington with an ankle injury and did not return.SPEAKING— “We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs. Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us, and winning the division, and we were able to come up here and beat them.” — Rams quarterback Jared Goff after Los Angeles defeated the Seahawks in Seattle 30-20.— “I haven’t had time to celebrate and take it in, but this is awesome for the Bills organization, the city, to be able to play a home game and get a victory. Since 2017, we’ve been working at this, but a day like today, to come out on top, we worked so hard.” — Bills safety Jordan Poyer after Buffalo beat Indianapolis 27-24 for the franchise's first playoff win in 25 years.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points to help the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 125-122 in overtime on Saturday night and spoil Karl-Anthony Towns' return to the Timberwolves.DeRozan, who went 13 for 23 from the floor and 12 of 13 from the line, had 13 points after the third quarter and keyed San Antonio's third straight victory with his relentless drives to the basket. This matched his most points in three seasons with the Spurs, also done on Jan. 29, 2020, against Utah.“When the game is close, I feel like it’s imperative and my job to go out there and make something happen and pull out a win,” said DeRozan, who did not attempt a shot in the first quarter. “You kind of look at it like playing ‘Connect Four,’ understanding what moves are going to put you in the best position when them slots start closing up on you.”Towns, who missed the last six games with a partial dislocation of his left wrist, had 25 points and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes as Minnesota’s losing streak hit seven games. He said the original timetable for his injury recovery was six to eight weeks.“I tried to rush as hard as I can to be here for this team,” Towns said, “even if it required playing with one hand.”Malik Beasley scored 29 points on 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range, his last make pulling the Timberwolves within three points with 37 seconds left. Towns grabbed a miss by DeRozan on the other end, but rookie Anthony Edwards needlessly drove to the basket and had his desperation kick-out pass intercepted by LaMarcus Aldridge.Minnesota made three go-ahead 3-pointers over the last 2:14 of regulation, by Edwards, Towns and D’Angelo Russell, but DeRozan fearlessly answered with nine points in the last 1:29.The highlight was a three-point play with 55 seconds remaining that gave San Antonio a 109-107 lead, when he drove by Edwards, drew the hand-check foul and converted a playground-style up-and-under layup to evade the long arms of Towns.“He's a beast. That's DeMar. ... We believe in him. We’re really, really confident in him,” said Dejounte Murray, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds.After DeRozan made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to go, the Timberwolves had the last shot, but Russell’s forced top-of-the-key try in a crowd bounced off the rim.“That’s the stick-to-it-ive-ness, the fiber that you need to have,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.TIP-INSSpurs: Patty Mills scored 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. He’s hitting 56.9% this season from long distance. ... Backup big man Drew Eubanks was not with the team due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Becky Hammon and another staff member were also absent for quarantine requirements.Timberwolves: Naz Reid, back in a bench role with the return of Towns, had 16 points in 16 minutes. ... Edwards had 13 points, half of the career high he posted on Thursday at Portland. ... Josh Okogie (strained left hamstring) missed his sixth straight game.GOING TO TOWNSThe Timberwolves lost their six games without Towns by an average margin of 20 points, sorely lacking his production in the post as well as his rim protection.“I’ll always ride with KAT," coach Ryan Saunders said. “People don’t know the toughness he has.”Towns, with a dark blue cast on his forearm and hot pink Nikes on his feet in the ultimate clash with the team's alternate neon green uniforms, wore a grimace, too, as he worked through the lingering discomfort. He had 12 points in a nine-minute stretch of the third quarter.“We’ve got to be able to play hard whether he’s playing or not,” Beasley said.FAMILIAR COURTRookie point guard Tre Jones, who turned 21 on Friday, did not play in his first homecoming game. The second-round draft pick from Duke won Minnesota state championship games at Target Center with Apple Valley High School in 2015 and 2017.UP NEXTSpurs: After finishing the back-to-back set against the Wolves on Sunday, San Antonio finishes a five-game road trip at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.Timberwolves: After the rematch with the Spurs, Minnesota continues this four-game homestand against Memphis on Wednesday.___More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBADave Campbell, The Associated Press
The league wanted the gobs of money its broadcast partners put in front of them by starting Christmas week, even knowing the inherent risk starting at that time carried.
American golfer Justin Thomas apologized after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday. The incident happened on the fourth hole, after Thomas, the defending champion, missed a five-foot par putt. As the world No. 3 player went to tap in the bogey, microphones picked up the slur, which the 26-year-old subsequently apologized for using. "There's just no excuse," Thomas said. "I'm an adult. I'm a grown man. There's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am. It's not the kind of person that I am. But, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic." Thomas said he was not aware that it had been picked up and was a topic on social media until after his round. WATCH | Justin Thomas apologizes for homophobic slur: "Like I said, it's inexcusable. I'm speechless. It's bad. There's no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better," he said. "It's definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended, and I'll be better because of it." Thomas is likely to be fined for conduct unbecoming a professional — although the PGA Tour does not disclose conduct punishment. "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin's comment was unacceptable," the PGA Tour said in a statement. A year ago, Scott Piercy lost two endorsement deals for sharing a homophobic meme directed at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, when he announced he was suspending his campaign. Piercy also referenced the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. Patrick Reed also apologized in Shanghai in 2014 when he cursed in conjunction with a homophobic slur after three-putting. Thomas, who reached No. 1 in the world for one week last year, is the defending champion at Kapalua. He finished Saturday with a 5-under 68 and is four shots back of the lead.
