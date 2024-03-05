Ravens will franchise tag DT Justin Madubuike

Where might he land?
The Denver Broncos are cutting Russell Wilson, absorbing a record $85 million cap hit after two seasons filled with controversies.
Jason Kelce spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement on Monday
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Widely considered to have been one of the greatest centers in league history, Kelce notched seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl title
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos told Russell Wilson on Monday that they're going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. The Broncos still owe Wilson his $39 million salary for 2024 minus whatever he'd sign for with another team, which would likely be the veteran's minimum salary of $1.21 million. One potential landing spot is Pittsburgh. The Steelers are set to visit Denver next season.
Caleb Williams is poised to go to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft, but who else will be joining him as a first-round selection?
Like J.J. McCarthy, Nix and Penix each have very strong differing opinions about them. Unlike McCarthy, they don’t have the elements of age or a forecasted high ceiling working in their favor.
Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards heard a commotion in a local YMCA locker room and ended up saving the life of an 80-year-old man.
Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Eagles. He is a six-time first-team All-Pro.
Kelce has remained mum about the future of his 13-year NFL career since January
The one-time Super Bowl champion will now become a free agent
The Bears met with Caleb Williams for the first time last Wednesday at the NFL combine. Albert Breer shared some new details from the visit.
With NFL free agency upcoming, here are players who could receive a franchise tag before this afternoon's deadline and what each designation means.
Was it still too soon for Azinger to talk on this topic? It was not.
Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet destroyed a former Chargers star who said the Chiefs shouldn’t have been in the Super Bowl.
Now that LIV has given up on OWGR points, here's how far players have fallen in the ranking since they joined.
Toronto Maple Leafs veteran Ryan Reaves said New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe is "the biggest guy I ever fought" and called him a "humble kid."
Former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, father of three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, criticized Red Bull’s decision to keep team principal Christian Horner saying “the team is in danger of being torn apart.”
Chris Mortensen, the award-winning journalist who covered the NFL for close to four decades, including 32 as a senior analyst at ESPN, died Sunday morning. He was 72. ESPN confirmed Mortensen’s death on Sunday. There was no immediate word on the cause or place of death. “Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hardworking teammate,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was