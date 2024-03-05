Ravens will franchise tag DT Justin Madubuike

The Canadian Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos told Russell Wilson on Monday that they're going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. The Broncos still owe Wilson his $39 million salary for 2024 minus whatever he'd sign for with another team, which would likely be the veteran's minimum salary of $1.21 million. One potential landing spot is Pittsburgh. The Steelers are set to visit Denver next season.