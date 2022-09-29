Can the Ravens defence hold up vs. Bills?

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the Week 4 NFL schedule, Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills will go head-to-head in a clash of AFC powerhouses.

The next game I got is Jags versus Eagles. This is me more so looking at the Jags to see if they can remain consistent, to see if they're going to continue to run the ball versus a good team. I know they just played against the Chargers, which is a good team. It had a good defense. But can you be consistent playing against good teams like that?

This is going to be one of the harder teams that the Jags have to have to play this year. I think the Cowboys, Chiefs, Eagles-- those are good teams for the Jags this year. So those are the tests. So this is a test for the Jags. I know they just played the Chargers last week, (CHUCKLING) and that's a test too, but I'm just excited about these Jags, man. I just want to see what's going on.

And the Eagles-- hey, of course we want to see if they can continue to put numbers up on this defense, which is looking pretty impressive. They're pretty underrated, if you ask me. We'll see if Jalen Hurts can continue his streak that he's been going on. If I had to pick a winner, I'll say the Eagles. The Eagles are the hotter team.

They seem to be the better team. I'm not going to overreact or anything like that, but the Jags are the team that's looking up, that's climbing the mountain to gain their respect. And the Eagles are up there looking to remain consistent. So I'll just say Eagles for now.

And then we got the Buffalo Bills versus the Ravens. Both these teams lost to the Miami Dolphins, and that's just so interesting to me. But they are still some of the teams that are at the top of the AFC-- the scary, scary AFC. You have the Bills and Josh Allen. They're going to be mad after that loss. But they're a team that's been putting up 40.

They've been picking on people. They've been bullying people. I think they're going to bring that same energy to the Baltimore Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens defense-- they're not a great second half defense. They'll start off pretty solid, as long as Lamar Jackson is putting up points and putting the other teams in bad positions, but for the most part, man, the Ravens defense can be sketch sometimes. You're just not allowed to be a sketch defense versus Josh Allen and the Bills at all.

But on the other side, you've got Lamar Jackson trying to make his money. So we'll very much so see which side wins there. If I had to make a pick, I'll say Buffalo, because Buffalo looked like they've been consistently bullying people a little more. Their defense is a little more secure. But if I had to pick one dude to just say, hey, I'm going to pick this quarterback, I think he can carry a team by himself?

It'll be Lamar Jackson. He'll go out and put up 250 yards passing with another 100 rushing. And I just think that's pretty rare. But then, Josh Allen is a rusher, too. He'll go out there and run and get his rushing yards. But Lamar Jackson's a different kind of rushing than Josh Allen. I'm going to go Buffalo Bills, because they've been bullying people.