'Rave on, Van Morrison': Irish celebrate legend's 75th

Higgins, a part-time poet and onetime culture minister, is one of 75 Irish artists and musicians to record cover versions of the "Brown Eyed Girl" singer's extensive back catalog to mark the milestone in a weeks-long online series.

"Rave on Van Morrison. Rave on James Baldwin. Rave on John Lewis. The celebration will be held, racism defeated," the 79-year-old Higgins added into a verse of the 1983 song 'Rave On, John Donne.'

The president recorded the rendition from his official residence in Dublin's Phoenix Park, accompanied by Bill Whelan, composer of the global hit Irish dancing show "Riverdance."