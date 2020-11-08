Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

On Saturday (November 7) the Manchester United and England striker told the BBC he was 'very happy' after the government pledged to spend £396 million ($521 million) to support child poverty.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Rashford on the telephone on Saturday to inform him of the plans.

The winter grant scheme is expected to improve the lives of nearly 1.7 million children, providing support with food and bills.

Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during the school summer holidays.