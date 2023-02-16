Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreck released

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.