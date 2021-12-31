Rare tiger cub born at London Zoo

Keepers at ZSL London Zoo have shared the first footage of a pre-Christmas arrival - a critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub. Sumatran tigers are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger in the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories