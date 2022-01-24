Rare Snowstorm Intensifies Across Parts of Greece

Heavy snowfall intensified across areas of Greece, including the capital city of Athens, on Monday, January 24, blanketing streets and buildings.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service reported the heavy snowfall would continue through Tuesday, easing up in the northern region of the country.

Video taken by Twitter user @JimmyXenon_, who said he filmed it in Athens, shows the snowfall.

“I haven’t seen that much snow in Athens in more than 15 years, honestly,” he wrote. Credit: @JimmyXenon_ via Storyful