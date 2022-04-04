'Rare' Hail Falls in Miami During Severe Storm

A severe thunderstorm brought hail and gusty winds to South Florida on Sunday, April 3, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Video posted by the NOAA Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Lab shows hail falling in the Miami area on Sunday.

“Hail is a rare occurrence in the area with yesterday being the first time it has been seen in over a year,” the NOAA wrote on Monday. Credit: NOAA Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Lab via Storyful