Rare Bird's Comical Dance Routine Filmed For First Time In New Attenborough Documentary 1

CBC

Authorities on both sides of the border say a Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 300 kilograms of methamphetamines into Windsor.The investigation began on March 4, they said, when a semi-truck was crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge. It was believed to be carrying a legitimate shipment of goods.In a statement, authorities said the drugs were found during a secondary inspection.The driver was arrested at the scene and eventually released."CBSA border serv