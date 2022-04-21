Rare Albino Deer Spotted in Eastern Ohio

A rare albino deer was spotted wandering through parklands in Boardman, Ohio.

Don Foltz said he filmed the video on April 16 while he was driving through Mill Creek Park in Boardman.

“My father passed away 33 years ago on April 15, I was driving in Mill Creek Park around 6:30am thinking about him. I spotted something white in the distance and drove up to find the albino doe,” Foltz said.

Foltz told Storyful he spoke with park officials who said they were unaware of the albino deer’s presence in the park after the death the last known white deer in May 2021.

“The one I was filming was something no one had seen before,” Foltz said.

“I like to think it was my father’s spirit saying ‘hi and happy easter’, as Easter was the very next day.” Credit: Don Foltz via Storyful