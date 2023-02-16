Raquel Welch, actor and model dead at 82

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — After days of shooting down unidentified “objects,” fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace. The North American Aerospace Defence Command, which detected the group comprised of Russian long-range bombers and fighter escorts as it approached Alaska, painted the incident as a normal occurrence that did not pose any threat. Norad also dismissed the Russian flight as unrelat