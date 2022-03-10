Should the Raptors be worried about Pascal Siakam's workload?

Pascal Siakam is one of the league leaders in minutes played, isolation possessions and drives per game and that's not a recipe for success if the Toronto Raptors are hoping to make noise in the playoffs. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

AMIT MANN: Because this is where I'm going, a split squat, because I'm a bit rattled about this one. And it's going to also parlay into Fred VanVleet in a second too because there is so much on his shoulders right now. And Nick already asks so much of his starters, of those five guys that are playing 39-plus minutes. Granted, since the All-Star break, he's playing like 36 minutes or so.

But his shot diet has kind of skewed towards driving and 3's. So his mid-range game has kind of gone away, which is unfortunate, probably more so because of some of the zone defenses he's encountering. But he is driving a lot. He's fifth in drives right now. And he's fifth in paint touches since the All-Star break.

So he is working his tail off to try and create offense. And I don't think we give him enough credit for his cardiovascular abilities because his engine is insane. And the ways in which-- how consistent he is throughout a game with his energy level, despite being the focal point of the offense and also being one of the more important players on the defensive end, has been pretty impressive this whole 2022.

It took him a while to get there, injury, battling back from the shoulder. But I am very concerned about what this is going to do to him 10 games from now, especially going through a road trip where you're just not comfortable. You're not at home. You're not probably getting good rest.

Granted, Alex McKechnie is there. He's their guy. He's very good at his job, all that. I don't know enough about it to go any further than that. But the games are still the games. And he's had a lot of games where he's kind of struggled over the past five.

Granted, you cancel out the Detroit and Orlando game. He's like 7 of 55 between those Brooklyn games and the Cavs game. Better teams, yada, yada, yada. That's important. But yeah, there's a lot on his shoulders. And just, that never goes well for any player in any situation when it comes to this juncture of the season. I'm concerned, Katie. I'm concerned.

KATIE HEINDL: I'm not. I can't join you in the screaming squat, but I will go a deep squat. But to me, I think I veer more toward trusting that Pascal, especially given what we've seen from him this season, the way he's talked about his mentality this season, his approach to this season, just where he's at mentally, being so different and in a much better place than he's been, I'd say, the last two seasons.

I trust that he sees what's happening. He feels what's happening bodily, I'm sure, and the mental pressures of it and can take it. And I think, just understanding where the franchise values him, that it's an open line of communication. If Pascal is not comfortable with that, he's comfortable and confident enough and vocal enough with his coaches and the team to say, OK, this doesn't quite feel right.

You made the point that Alex McKechnie is with him on this leg of the road trip, which is important to note, just in terms of proximity. This isn't a team that has the management of its players as a secondary concern. I think, especially given how Pascal came into the season, recovering from surgery, they're going to keep a very close eye on him.

So that's, I guess, what mitigates some of my concern about it, because I think you can't take away his autonomy in this situation, and understanding what he can-- he can manage himself. He can manage the load in the sense of what he's being asked.

I think the depth of my squat extends more to the lack of help right now, right? It's one thing to, yeah, he can do this for now. But as you mentioned, OK, how long-term are we talking?

Especially if you're looking at any kind of postseason run whatsoever, even if it's short, it's still a different kind of basketball. So I think that's where the depth of my squat comes from. But I'm not screaming yet.

AMIT MANN: [CHUCKLES]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I guess he's such a competitor. And I can see when, in that Cavs game, when things were kind of veering a certain way, to his credit, he stepped it up. And he was going to the bucket every single possession.

And there was no hesitation about it. He knew his mismatch. It was pretty physical down there. He was getting a lot of hits. I don't want to be the, what's going on, ref, person, but he gets hit quite a bit. And that's another part of it too is that he's spending so much time in the paint. Like, I said earlier, 50 paint touches since the All-Star break.

So there's going to be a lot of whacking. Some of that is going to be common. That's how it goes. But other things are going to be fouls, and those hurt, man. I feel like I'm being very general, like, yeah, no kidding, it hurts. But this the wear and tear that I'm talking about is how is it going to affect the rest of his season. And how is going to affect the rest of his performance for the rest of this--