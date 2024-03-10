Raptors vs Trailblazers Game Highlights
Portland defeats Toronto in OT, 128-118. For Portland, DeAndre Ayton led the way with a season-high 30 points, 19 rebounds, and 2 steals while aided by Dalano Banton (25 points (5 3PM), 7 rebounds, 4 assists) and Anfernee Simons (23 points (4 3PM), 4 rebounds, 7 assists) in the victory. Immanuel Quickley finished with 28 points (4 3PM) and 7 assists with Gary Trent Jr. adding 23 point, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for the Raptors in the losing effort.