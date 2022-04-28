  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Raptors turned the tide vs. 76ers

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

On this episode of spotlight, Samson Folk looks at a few of the adjustments Nick Nurse and company have made as the Toronto Raptors aim to become to the first team in NBA history to comeback from a 3-0 series deficit.

Video Transcript

SAMSON POLK: Every playoff series is defined by its adjustments. And especially a series like Raptors versus 76ers where the Raptors fell behind 3-0, are now threatening 3-3, and have gotten back into the series on the strength of their defense and seem to be on a collision course with history.

So let's walk through some of those adjustments. The first one to cover is obviously the defense on James Harden. And you might be thinking, well, this should start with Joel Embiid, shouldn't it? And yes, Joel Embiid is the most important match-up for the Raptors, but it hasn't changed that much. The changes on Embiid have been quite small relative to the Harden stuff. Sure, they've changed where they send doubles from. Sure, they've changed the timing on doubles. Sometimes on the catch, sometimes on the dribble, sometimes once he gets a foot in the paint.

But those are smaller adjustments. The stuff with Harden is actually quite radical. Long gone are the days of the early series where they would shade hard towards the beard, fearing his isolation prowess and weaponizing his playmaking talent. Now they rely on the likes of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa to step out on him for stops. A snapshot of this can be seen through the OG on Harden possessions which are all the way up to 104 over the course of the series. The 76ers as a whole have only managed 70 points when they garnered that match-up. You can send help late after the dribble is picked up. This is a help-oriented team. But they flipped the script by making Harden earn his advantages.

The consequences of this for the 76ers is a significantly harder shot diet for the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, both of whom have been terrific punching the wide-open gaps of the Raptors defense, but struggle significantly trying to do so against a Raptors defense that is more focused on closing gaps than opening them. The transition defense has improved immensely. But that's moreso an effort and execution thing. They still sink to the rim to stop the ball, then fire it out to run shooters off the line. This way you create the defensive back line for shooters to run into once you make them put it on the floor.

Also this creates a few natural points of resistance for Embiid, who wants to bash his way into low post position. The Raptors have done a great job of keeping him above the free throw line.

This is the same principle that the Raptors have had all year, only they're doing it much better now.

- Siakam loads up, sprints in, finger rolls it up and in. Beautiful move by Siakam.

SAMSON POLK: Offensively, there's some things going on. They're not really beating the zone to the shooting, but screening one side of it, cutting against the other, and throwing bodies at the rim, all while relying on Siakam to create as many opportunities as possible. The bet is that Siakam will receive so much attention that something opens up. Basically, they're finding some funky answers to hard questions. You wouldn't expect a Thad Young post up and a Precious Achiuwa 45 cut to be what undoes the 76ers, but it has. The Raptors have routinely flashed that to the 45 against the 76ers' zones and let the playmaking of Thad [INAUDIBLE] be their undoing.

With VanVleet out, the Raptors have had to indulge in heliocentrism with Siakam. And that features Siakam, Siakam and Siakam-- 17, 17, 19, 22, 40. Those are the amount of pick and rolls Pascal Siakam ran by game, almost doubling the average. He's taking on way more pick and roll on ball possessions.

Every once in a while, ball handling duties will shift over to the likes of Anunoby or Trent Jr. But the Raptors like to keep Siakam in the vicinity. His response to the 76ers going under screens is to rescreen until it's a snug pick and roll, and he's working in the mid-range or short mid-range area where his money is made. And after a handful of games where Embiid sealed off the rim, the Raptors finally managed to tug him away from it, leave him in the dust, and finish there uncontested.

These decisions, these adjustments, these changes are the backbone for how the Raptors have turned the tide of this series. Other things have changed, but sometimes those are just a product of a player playing better. For example, a Trent Jr. and Khem Birch pick and roll that funnels into a Pascal triple isn't an adjustment. They try and make that happen many times over the course of a game.

That's just the guy hitting a shot. But we love that too. More adjustments might be coming, but the 76ers have to prove they can beat this game plan first. Two elimination opportunities have already gone to the wayside, and they moved the Raptors closer and closer to achieving history. Let's see if they do it.

Thanks for tuning in. This is "Spotlights" and I'll see you.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Delon Wright would like to return to Hawks in free agency

    Chris Kirschner: Delon Wright said he would like to return to the Hawks in free agency but knows it's a business at the end of the day. Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner What's the buzz on Twitter? Kevin Chouinard @ KLChouinard Delon Wright said that ...

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Raptors able to keep cool heads in the absence of all-star guard VanVleet

    PHILADELPHIA — In enemy territory, and on the biggest stage for many of them, the young Toronto Raptors could have withered without their all-star point guard in Philadelphia on Monday night. But in a season rife with injuries, the Raptors have learned to win with — and without — the guiding hand of Fred VanVleet. Hours after VanVleet announced he was out for Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor, the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-88, holding off elimination for the second time in as

  • Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

    The Republican from Kentucky argued with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday about Ukraine's right to self-determination

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi