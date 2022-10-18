Can the Raptors be a top-6 defence in the 2022-23 season?

After working through kinks in the first half of last season, Nick Nurse's team became one of the better defences in the NBA in the last 41 games. Full episode predicting assorted over/unders can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada Youtube.

IMMAN ADAN: And so, here's the thing. I've been thinking about what it sort of takes to get to that 50-win mark in the Eastern Conference. And in the East, you got to play defense. That's kind of, that's the name of the game. You have to play defense. A team like the Atlanta Hawks, second in offense last year, but we're like bottom of the league in defense, and where do they finish? They finished in the play-in outside of the technical top 8. In a normal year would not have been a playoff team.

And I'm like, where do I think the Raptors defense is going to finish? Because I don't think that they're going to be a particularly good offensive team, at least in half-court sets. I think that like, even some of their offensive numbers last year kind of feel a little noisy, and I don't know how much they can sort of replicate some of that.

But as long as they'll be elite defensively, I think that they'll win a lot of games. And so I'm throwing an off the wall one at you, because I said at the high end, I kind of like them as maybe at best the third best defense in this league. Feels really, really high. But I'm going to give you an over and under. Top six. No, top seven. Are they above the top seven mark or below the top seven mark?

YASMIN DUALE: Top seven, yeah, I'd say they're a top seven.

IMMAN ADAN: Top six?

YASMIN DUALE: Top, no that's, eh, I'm not as comfortable with top six. I think because it hasn't always been about, like-- I think the Raptors' defensive schemes aren't as clean cut as making sure the other team doesn't score above this rate or anything like that. It tends to be on a game to game basis. It tends to be extremely like situation-based.

You know what I mean? Like, they're not, for example, they're not like the Bucks with a very predictable defensive scheme where they look to do this and that. I think the Raptors are more, like, that's why Nick Nurse was voted Best Coach with Adjustments.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

YASMIN DUALE: Because it's literally on a game to game basis. So because of that, like, you could have a game where they played great defense and a team might have scored over 110 points. You know what I mean? But you might have noticed certain, and they might have won that game, but that you might have noticed that they made an adjustment halfway through or something like that. I feel like it's just a little more noisy when it comes to that. So because of that, they'll be I think like a top seven defense. But everyone will know that they're like a top three. You know what I mean?

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. So let me tell you, because initially, I was like top five. And then I decided to get a little spicy with it. And I just kept going a little bit higher and higher. But here's my rationale, here's my reasoning. They were top six after January 1 last season.

Very, very close to being top five, just a few decimal points off the Miami Heat, who played more, who played less games than the Raptors, and the Raptors did that without Fred VanVleet and without OG Anunoby for a good chunk of those games, because both of those guys were hurt.

And when I look at this season, I'm like, the Bucks, the team that you mentioned, right, like, yes, a very sort of predictable defense. They do give up a lot of 3-point shots, which I know Raptor fans are kind of like wringing their hands over this Raptors team doing. But the Bucks defense is a drop defense. It's Brook Lopez standing down low, taking any sort of shot away from the basket.

Brook Lopez, not entirely healthy. Didn't see it last year.

YASMIN DUALE: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: They fell to around the 15 mark. They were a middling defense. They weren't very scary at all. Bobby Portis puts the fear in, sorry, no one. Maybe Nikola Mirotic. So I'm like, OK, the Bucks are kind of falling out of it. Also, we've seen the Celtics a couple of times in preseason already. And I think the lack of Robert Williams has been noticeable.

The Raptors are not scared to attack on an Al Horford, or even a Grant Williams down there. So I'm like, you know what? Until Robert Williams comes back, I don't know that the Celtics defense puts the fear in me that it would have done at the second half of last season. And I think the Heat defense, I know that they're still going to have Bam, still going to have Jimmy, but I do think just the lack of an actual four for them there, and Jimmy taking a bit of a beating will take them a step back.

So I'm like, looking at this. And I'm like, three teams that you would theoretically imagine would be at the top are going to take major steps back. Does that at all make you believe the Raptors could be top six? Have I convinced you?

YASMIN DUALE: Top six in the league?

IMMAN ADAN: You're like, no.

YASMIN DUALE: Nah, only because of the reasons that I gave that I feel--

IMMAN ADAN: No, that's fair.

--Like are

YASMIN DUALE: So hard to predict. Like, I would say they're the top three, but I would, the numbers won't always reflect that. But situationally, I would like trust them to always have some sort of answer defensively to the other team. Like, there's very few teams that can just leave them with their hands tied and leave them vulnerable.

But yeah, I'd say you bought, your points make a lot of sense. Like, there are a lot of teams in the East who will look a little bit deficient in certain parts of the court. And I'm interested to see. Give me like a month of games and I'll have like an idea. Give me like two weeks of games, I'll have an idea.

IMMAN ADAN: I'm trying to get people on this bandwagon.

