The Associated Press

The most recent time the Milwaukee Bucks visited the Brooklyn Nets, they held their breath as Kevin Durant's foot was not behind the 3-point line at the end of regulation and then celebrated after winning a classic Game 7 in overtime. Nearly seven months after prevailing in the Eastern Conference semifinals over the Nets, the Bucks will return to Brooklyn on Friday night. Milwaukee overcame losing the first two games of the series and then won a pair of elimination games before beating the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals and Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.