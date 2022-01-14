  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: I don't know. Forget about that. Talk about a team who does have an endgame, the Milwaukee Bucks! They are coming back up on the schedule. It feels like the Raptors just played them, because they did.

And this time, they're going to be playing them again, and more than likely, Jrue Holiday will be out of that lineup. It kind of feels like, for the Bucks, they can never get a game with their big three of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all playing together. But, I mean, unless Giannis dodges the Raptors again, he should be available for Saturday's game. What are your thoughts about that?

ASAD ALVI: Well, it's going to be interesting. Again, the Raptors are playing the Bucks again on the second night of a back-to-back. So it's really going to depend. Like, how bad will the Raptors, you know, be able to finally beat Dwane Casey and take care of that stupid Detroit Pistons team the night before? And, you know--

IMMAN ADAN: Is that the bigger match-up?

ASAD ALVI: --be [INAUDIBLE]? Honestly, it's kind of hilarious. Like, the Pistons have been losing and losing badly for the last, like, week and a half. So who knows? The Raptors--

IMMAN ADAN: They beat the Bucks. They beat the Bucks.

ASAD ALVI: --which is-- which is really surprising because, like, again, the Pistons are, like-- they're the worst team in basketball.

IMMAN ADAN: Well, the Bucks cannot win.

ASAD ALVI: And then--

IMMAN ADAN: The Bucks have lost four of their last five games.

ASAD ALVI: [? They ?] beat the Raptors.

IMMAN ADAN: The Bucks have lost four of their last [? games. ?]

ASAD ALVI: The Bucks have-- and which is a little terrifying because the Bucks are probably going to be wanting to pack up some wins. And honestly, Giannis is going to be a tough match-up for the Raptors, especially if they're not healthy. They're going to need all of Scottie, Pascal, OG, Khem. They're going to need all of these guys available because the one thing Giannis does is he draws a ton of fouls.

And if the Raptors are coming in there with tired legs, Giannis is going to push that ball straight down their throat. And they have to be ready to kind of wall up and defend that. Less worried about Khris Middleton for obvious reasons, but the Bucks do lack depth.

When they don't have their big three, they don't really have the depth or the bench to kind of carry them through games. We saw the last time we played the Bucks, we got DeMarcus Cousins dropped from the team, so-- like literally three quarters in the game. So we'll see how it goes.

IMMAN ADAN: Donte DiVincenzo should be-- I think is back for them already. So he should be playing in that one.

ASAD ALVI: So it should be interesting. I think, again, if the Raptors are healthy, they're always going to have a good shot. As long as they don't let that Detroit game go on a little bit too long or play too many minutes in that game, they should be in OK shape.

Again, you're on the road, so you never know what's going to happen. But I think the way that the Raptors are playing in general, the way Pascal Siakam's been playing, the way Fred VanVleet's been playing, the way OG Anunoby's starting to come on a little bit-- I think they can give any team in the league a good fight. And if the Bucks come in, and they wobble a bit-- it's a regular season game for them, they don't take it as seriously, the Raptors can definitely put a whooping on them as need be.

So that should be fun. I think this weekend, if the Raptors can win that game convincingly, they'll more or less solidify themselves in that [? seven, ?] [? six ?] range away from some of the other playing teams. And that'll do some good going into the last couple of weekends of all-star.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will the Raptors make a deal before the trade deadline?

    The Toronto Raptors have a few glaring needs and could swing a deal if they wanted to. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss what players could be on the move and who could be on their way to Toronto.

  • Pascal Siakam didn’t know Dwane Casey has dominated Raptors since leaving

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam met with the media after his team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He talked about how Scottie Barnes is taking care of his body, how he approaches back-to-backs, and Dwane Casey’s strong record against Toronto. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

    With a full slate of games, Mike Barner zeroes in on a hot point guard.

  • 10 Dramatic Photos from 2009's Miracle on the Hudson Plane Landing

    On a clear January day in 2009, US Airways flight 1549 hit a flock of geese shortly after takeoff from New York City's LaGuardia Airport. As the engines powered down and pilots Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles decided an emergency landing wasn't an option, they expertly landed the plane atop N.Y.C.'s Hudson River, in an event later dubbed "Miracle on the Hudson."

  • Antetokounmpo, Bucks start fast, blow out Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Embiid has 25 points and 13 rebounds, 76ers beat Celtics

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a dominating start to roll to a 111-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Embiid finished five points shy of setting a franchise record with 30 or more points in nine straight games. He remains tied with Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain for the club mark with eight in a row. The game turned on Philadelphia’s 28-2 first-quarter run. Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and Tobias Harris and Set

  • You can order 4 free COVID-19 tests from the government starting next week

    You can order 4 free COVID-19 tests from the government starting next week

  • These analysts said the 3-4 KC Chiefs would be fine. Here’s what the rest of us missed

    What overarching lessons should we take from the 3-4 Chiefs turning around their season? Here are a few.

  • Pistons ride strong bench to 103-87 victory over Raptors

    DETROIT (AP) Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and the Detroit Pistons extending their surprising stretch by beating the Toronto Raptors 103-87 on Friday night. The Pistons are 5-3 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in their last 19 games. ''We're finally getting into a rhythm and figuring out the best way to play together,'' Diallo said.

  • Durant fined $15,000 for profanity during interview

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during an interview after the Brooklyn Nets' 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The NBA announced the fine on Friday, saying Durant declined to participate in an interview with the league about the incident. The star forward had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets in the loss. Brooklyn has played five games in the past week because of COVID-19-related schedule adjustments, going 2-3 in thos

  • Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo take aim at Raptors

    Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to continue his latest stretch of offensive dominance as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Milwaukee is coming off a 118-99 rout of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, and Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 11-of-17 shooting to record his third triple-double this season. Khris Middleton added 23 points, Bobby Portis chipped in 20 and Grayson Allen finished with 15 to help the Bucks snap a brief two-game losing streak.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Klay Thompson is the coolest basketball player alive

    Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Game Recap: Bucks 118, Warriors 99

    Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks in 30 minutes of play for the Bucks as they defeated the Warriors, 118-99. This is Antetokounmpos 2nd triple-double of the season and 27th triple-double of his career. Khris Middleton added 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks in the victory, while Stephen Curry (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Klay Thompson (11 points, two rebounds) paved the way for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 27-17 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 30-11.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Djokovic news LIVE: Australia cancels visa for a second time leaving tennis star facing deportation

    Follow all the latest developments from Melbourne after immigration minister Alex Hawke cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa just days before the Australian open begins

  • Stephen Curry brings Warriors fan to tears in special post-game moment

    Fans of Stephen Curry are in arenas throughout the nation.

  • Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

    Neil Parker checks out Saturday's slate as Patrick Kane prepares to welcome the Ducks to Chicago.

  • Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

    Rafael Nadal's first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December. Ah, yes, the run-up to this Australian Open has been, and seems destined to continue to be, all about Novak Djokovic and his hopes of defending the title at a vaccination-required competition while not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. “The Australian Open is much more important than any player," Nadal said.

  • Russell Westbrook: No regrets about Laker trade

    So while the Lakers may have had second thoughts about this pairing, in other words, he has not. "No," he said when asked if he had any regrets about the move. "Nah. I mean, not at all, because - like I told you - it's bigger than basketball for ...

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad