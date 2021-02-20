Raptors Reaction: Toronto gets back to .500 with ugly win vs. T-Wolves
The Raptors ended the game on an 11-0 run to rally past the lowly Timberwolves to crawl back to .500 on the season.
The Raptors ended the game on an 11-0 run to rally past the lowly Timberwolves to crawl back to .500 on the season.
Noah Syndergaard criticized Trevor Bauer for not being able to take a joke.
The Devils have not had a captain since Andy Greene was dealt to the New York Islanders last February.
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title, defeating Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open women's final.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada provide a picturesque outdoor arena that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend.
Michelle Wie said Rudy Giuliani complimented Wie on her game and objectified her behind her back.
Get this man in the dunk contest.
As Crosby prepares to play his 1,000 game in the league, his old coach isn't surprised.
Without any juice left in their legs, the Raptors managed to throw the final blow versus the T-Wolves and reach .500 for the first time all season.
Kerri Einarson picked up where she left off at the Canadian women's curling championship.
MADRID — Atlético Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante in the Spanish league on Saturday, ending its 11-match unbeaten streak and giving Real Madrid and Barcelona a chance to cut into its lead at the top. José Luis Morales scored in the 30th minute and Jorge de Frutos added another goal in stoppage time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, handing Atlético its first league loss since December -- and first at home in more than a year. Diego Simeone’s team has won only one of its last four league matches. It stayed six points in front of second-place Madrid, which later Saturday visits relegation-threatened Valladolid seeking its fourth straight league win. Third-place Barcelona, nine points behind Atlético with a game in hand, hosts struggling Cádiz on Sunday. It was the second consecutive league match between Atlético and Levante. They drew 1-1 on Wednesday in a game postponed from the second round because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlético had won nine of its last 11 league matches and hadn’t lost since a 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid in December. It had drawn two of its last three games, with setbacks against Levante and Celta Vigo. Atlético was eliminated by third-division club Cornellà in the second round of the Copa del Rey in January. Atlético was unbeaten at home in the league in 22 matches, since a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in December 2019. It went 23 matches unbeaten at home between 2013 and 2014, when it last won the league. Levante, which recently made it to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in 86 years, hadn’t won in 14 games at Atlético in the league, with 13 losses and one draw. It had also won at Real Madrid four rounds ago after going winless in its last eight away matches. Levante hadn't won two away matches in a row in the league since 2018. It moved to eighth with Saturday's win, its first in four matches in all competitions. Morales opened the scoring in the 30th with a shot that was deflected by defender Felipe inside the area to fool goalkeeper Jan Oblak. De Frutos sealed the victory with a shot into an empty net after Oblak went up the other end for a corner in the final minute of stoppage time. It was the seventh straight game in which Atlético conceded a goal, and it has scored in seven consecutive games in all competitions. Morales had the game’s first significant chance in a one-on-one situation in the eighth minute but his shot from inside the area went wide. João Félix nearly equalized for the hosts in a breakaway in the 32nd but his shot sailed over the crossbar. Luis Suárez came close with a well-struck curling free kick that hit the post in the 58th. Atlético had a goal by Ángel Correa disallowed two minutes later after a foul by Suárez. Simeone was able to include new signing Moussa Dembélé in the squad after isolating for COVID-19, with the Frenchman making his Atlético debut in the 73rd. However, Simeone lost José María Giménez because of an injury in the second half. The Uruguay defender was coming off a muscle injury. Atlético has a tough schedule ahead, hosting Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday and playing Villarreal and Real Madrid in its next two Spanish league matches. Earlier, Elche beat Eibar 1-0 with a 33rd-minute goal by Dani Calvo in a match between relegation-threatened clubs. Elche stayed just behind Eibar, which is immediately outside the relegation zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Amin Younes reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over first-place Bayern Munich on Saturday. Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st as Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021. Younes, who tormented Bayern’s defence in the first half, marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of an attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time. Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow. Bayern also had enforced absences with Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon his left thigh in training on Thursday. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half. Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while Frankfurt is now just seven points off the lead. Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away, Union Berlin won 1-0 in Freiburg and Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win at Cologne. Last-place Schalke hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby later Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
ROME — Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday. The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium. Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby. Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday. Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points. Later Saturday, it's Genoa vs. Hellas Verona and Sassuolo vs Bologna. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Mason Mount’s penalty gave Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday as the hosts ended a six-game losing run in the Premier League. The point stopped Thomas Tuchel's side recording a sixth straight win in all competitions. Takumi Minamino’s fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta’s despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was withdrawn at halftime with another ankle problem, and Callum Hudson-Odoi came on. The winger had an almost immediate impact, with his ball into the box forcing Danny Ings to bring down Mount, who converted the penalty in the 54th minute. Chelsea is fourth in the standings and Southampton is 13th. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images) When coach Brad Crossley first saw 14-year-old Sidney Crosby play hockey, he knew his competitive fire and skill level would take him to the NHL. As Crosby prepares to play his 1,000 game in the league, his old coach isn't surprised. "It wouldn't surprise me if he played 1,000 more," Crossley told CBC News ahead of the milestone game Saturday night. Crossley coached Crosby in his 2001-02 year with the major midget Dartmouth Subways. "He led the league in points of course, led our team to a silver medal at the national championship and along the way was the top scorer in the league," he said. "As I look back now, I wish I had stood back and appreciated him a lot more than I did, even though we were in awe every shift he was out there." Crossley teaches physical education in Crosby's hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., and coaches elite hockey players, from the minors to the pros. He works with Crosby in the summers, a partnership that has flourished for 20 years. Crosby scores from his knees last weekend to pass Al MacInnis for most career points in the NHL by a Nova Scotian. "He called me prior to the season starting up again asking for some drills, because the players were running camps and he wanted to be well prepared to help his team be the best they could be," Crossley said. "His maturity level in the game has skyrocketed. He's no longer the Kid, Sid the Kid. He's a well-respected man in the league." Crosby passed Al MacInnis of Port Hood, N.S., on Sunday to become Nova Scotia's career point leader in the NHL. An empty-net goal from his knees gave Crosby 1,275 regular-season NHL points. Sidney Crosby celebrates the Golden Goal that gave Canada a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver on Feb. 28, 2010. No. 87 has a ways to go to catch MacInnis for NHL games played. MacInnis played a combined 1,416 games for Calgary and St. Louis. Nova Scotia-born Bobby Smith played 1,077 games and Bridgewater-raised Glen Murray played 1,009. Crossley knows the secret to the three-time Stanley Cup winner's success. "He works harder than everybody else." He points to a conversation he had with the all-star during a training camp for 25 of the best players in the league up in the thin air of Colorado. "Sidney came up to me after the first practice and said, 'Crossley, these guys are really good. I need to go harder.' Meanwhile, the players around him are sucking wind at 7,000 feet altitude and hanging over the board," he said with a laugh. "He wants to compete hard every day against the best and have the best around him." Patrice Bergeron, left, Sidney Crosby, centre, and Corey Perry of Team Canada celebrate their gold-medal win after beating Team Russia at the World Juniors on Jan. 4, 2005, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Canada defeated Russia 6-1. Crossley said the competitive fire and talent are still there, but he's seen developments in other parts of Crosby's game. "I think he's become an even better leader and might be the best two-way player in the game," Crossley said. He plans to send his congratulations to Crosby ahead of the game. "If he trusts you, you are a part of his life forever," he said. "He's probably a better person than a hockey player." MORE TOP STORIES
(Nancy Martin photo) As Saskatchewan's Team Sherry Anderson takes to the ice at this year's Scotties tournament in Calgary, each of the five members is going to be carrying with them an extra player nobody in the arena will see. But Aly Jenkins will be in the hearts and minds of each curler. "I can hear her. The questions she would have," said Nancy Martin, the team's third. "I can feel the excitement she would have. She's a part of us and always will be a part of our team." Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Scotties at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube The dream of one day playing at the crown jewel of women's curling is what drove Jenkins to practise on the pebbled ice hour after hour. She wanted so badly to be at the national championship, and came within a shot of that goal in the 2019 provincial final as a member of Team Anderson. But tragedy struck in an unimaginable way less than a year later. That October, the vibrant and fun-loving Jenkins died of a rare amniotic embolism giving birth to her third child, Sydney. Aly was just 30 and her death sent a shock wave through the curling community. At last year's Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask., Aly's husband Scott and their three children took to the ice in her honour. It was supposed to be her moment. Instead, they stood behind the curling sheets as a capacity crowd paid tribute to Aly. "It was something special. I remember being on the ice. I wasn't sure if I could hold it together in front of everyone," Scott told CBC Sports. Aly Jenkins dreamed of curling in the Scotties. The single father is now picking up the pieces, trying to find some sort of normal with his two daughters and son. Sydney, who celebrated her first birthday this past fall, is a happy and healthy baby. Scott calls her his miracle baby. Now Aly's team is in the Scotties by virtue of garnering enough points to be selected to represent the province. Scott knows how much she would have loved this moment. "This is what she put all the hours in with her team for. This is what she trained for. This was her dream. And I think we all believed she would get there," Scott said. "Now that Team Anderson is there, it makes it real. And she is there with the team right now." Scott has sent a Saskatchewan jersey with Jenkins on the back with Team Anderson for this year's tournament. Martin says they will be taking it with them every step of the way. Aly Jenkins is pictured with her husband Scott, son Brady and daughter Avery. "It's going to be in the front lobby of the hotel. The teams will sign it," she said. "I'm planning to bring it out onto the ice near [our] coach." And so at each game, at the end of the sheet that Team Anderson is playing on, Aly's presence will be close to the ice she once dreamed of sliding and sweeping on. And Martin says they're going to be giving everything they have for her. "Play with your heart is what she'd say to us. Go out there and play your guts out," Martin said. Back home in Saskatchewan, Scott and his kids will be glued to the TV cheering on Team Anderson every shot throughout the Scotties. WATCH | Devin Heroux, Colleen Jones discuss That Curling Show: "Aly absolutely loved this time of year. She wouldn't miss the games. She'd record the ones she'd miss at work and watch them when she got home," Scott said. "We're going to continue that in this house. It's something I know the kids would love to watch with their mom. I'm so excited for the ladies. They deserve this and they're going to do Saskatchewan proud. And we'll be watching them and cheering them on throughout." Both Scott and Martin say during those dark early days after Aly's death it was the curling community who helped keep them going. "How well our family was treated and the tribute to Aly. It is always going to hit home when the Scotties starts," Scott said. And Martin, who curled beside Aly for two years, wants to do her proud. "I'm so thrilled I got to be part of her life. I can just see her smile. She's always at the forefront of our mind," Martin said.
VANCOUVER — For Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit, playing in Vancouver's special, even with no fans in the stands. He earned his second career shutout in the city on Friday night as the Jets blanked the Canucks 2-0. "They all feel good, especially when it's in your hometown being that much better," said Brossoit. "It's just another good game to add to a good start to our season." He had 29 saves for Winnipeg (10-6-1) on Friday, but Vancouver has long been a place where the 27-year-old netminder has had success. His first shutout also came in the city back on Dec. 22, 2018 when Winnipeg took a 1-0 victory. In three career starts against the Canucks, Brossoit has a .981 save percentage. "I would say if there's a city that I want to have those stats, it's probably this one, so I'll take it," he said. Brossoit — who plays backup to last year's NHL goalie of the year, Connor Hellebuyck — is an underrated goaltender, said Jets coach Paul Maurice. "He's just so powerful getting from post of post," Maurice said after Friday's win. "He made a couple of really good saves where he had to get across hard but by the time he got there he was really in his own structure. He was composed with it, and then the rebound control. There wasn't anything that might have got away from him." Mark Scheifele opened the scoring midway through the first period, capitalizing on a misstep by the Vancouver defence. The puck bounced through the feet of Alex Edler at the Canucks blue line and Scheifele chased it down for a breakaway, putting a backhanded shot past Vancouver's Thatcher Demko. "I obviously saw (Demko) was far out of the net but he's a he's a pretty stellar goaltender, a big body, so just kind of made my move and he bit a little bit so I was happy to put it in," Scheifele said. "I don't get many breakaways so it's fun when you put them in." The goal extended the centreman's point streak to nine games. He has six goals and seven assists since Feb. 1, when he tallied a goal and an assist in the Jets' 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames. Demko held his team in Friday's game with a series of clutch saves. One of his best on the night came late in the first frame when the Vancouver netminder snatched a speeding puck out of mid air to rob Kyle Connor of a power-play goal. “I thought you knew right from the puck drop that it was the type of game where if there was going to be a mistake, it would have a big impact on the end result of the game," said Demko, who stopped 29-of-30 shots for the Canucks (8-12-1). "So kind of a playoff style game, but I thought our guys rose to the challenge and put a good effort in.” The Canucks pulled the goalie with 2:33 left on the game clock, but Vancouver couldn't get a puck past Brossoit to force overtime. Instead, Mason Appleton forced a giveaway at the Canucks blue line and drove the puck into the empty net to seal the game. Brossoit was tested at times on Friday. Midway through the second period, Vancouver defenceman Nate Schmidt went 1-on-1 with the goalie on a breakaway. Brossoit stopped the initial blast, but couldn't control the rebound. The puck bounced backwards into the crease, with the goalie falling on it just in time to stop it from crossing the goal line. The Canucks also had chances on a pair of power plays but couldn't finish. “I’m just getting tired of saying we played a good game but we didn’t score. It was another one of those tonight," said Elias Pettersson. It's been a bit of a frustrating year for the star centre, who has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 21 games. Pettersson said he and his linemates had opportunities on Friday but may have made things more complicated than they needed to be. “I’m trying to make the perfect pass when maybe I can shoot the easy shot and create a scramble and maybe, hopefully, score a goal," he said. "I don’t know. Maybe now when the puck isn’t going in, just got to simplify.” Vancouver had the puck a lot in Friday's game but didn't create enough traffic in front of Brossoit, said coach Travis Green. “But there’s also another team that has a say in what’s going on on the ice. And sometimes you miss the net because they’re in the shot lane and they’re willing to block a shot," he said. “Any time there’s a 2-0 game with an empty-net goal, it’s a hard-fought game. And you can sit and pick apart why you didn’t score all daylong, but at the end of the day, we didn’t get a goal.” The teams will battle again in Vancouver on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors used one final push to slip by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell scored a season-high 31 points and the Raptors topped the Timberwolves 86-81 on Friday night, closing the game with an 11-0 run. Toronto (15-15) earned its third straight win to reach .500 for the first time after starting the season 1-6. Powell is averaging 22.8 points over his last 14 games, including four games of 28 or more points. Even though his offensive contributions are making headlines, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said Powell is doing a lot more than just scoring. “He’s been a prime-time player. He’s been at his very best since he’s been here,” Nurse said of the sixth-year guard. “That means as a two-way player. He’s playing great, his shooting’s great, he’s exploding to the rim, but he’s also been put on some tough matchups as well and he’s handled those. ... His all-around game has been good." Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 13 and Jordan McLaughlin had 11. Minnesota dropped its third in a row since winning at Toronto on Sunday. In that victory over the Raptors, the Timberwolves overcame a four-point halftime deficit with a 37-point blitz in the third quarter. On Friday, they made a comeback that was even more dramatic. After trailing by as many as 19, the Wolves clawed their way back into the game with a 16-0 run midway through the third quarter. Jake Layman had a dunk and a 3-pointer during the stretch, which tied the game at 57. Minnesota led 81-75 with 3:30 to play when Toronto took over. Fred VanVleet hit a pair of free throws, Powell scored on a transition layup, and Pascal Siakam threw down a tying dunk. On Minnesota’s next possession, Towns was called for a moving screen, and on the other end, Terence Davis hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter to make it 84-81 with 30 seconds to play. The Wolves had a chance to tie it, but Beasley’s 3-pointer was short, and Davis hit two free throws for Toronto. The Timberwolves came up empty on their last eight possessions, and VanVleet noted that it was refreshing to win a game with strong defence “Our offence has been carrying us most nights, but it’s probably harder to win that way,” VanVleet said. “If that score would have been 120 to 125, I don't know which way it goes. But I like the fact that we were able to clamp down.” Playing a second straight game without point guard Kyle Lowry (sprained thumb), the Raptors dominated the first half, thanks in part to Minnesota’s cold shooting. At one point the Wolves missed 18 straight 3-pointers before hitting their last two of the second quarter to finish the half 3 for 22 from behind the arc. BRINGING THE THUNDER Minnesota rookie Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, had a dunk for the ages near the end of the third quarter. After corralling a pass on the left wing, Edwards saw a clear path to the basket along the baseline. Two dribbles later, he reached the lane, where he was met by Toronto's Yuta Watanabe. No problem. Edwards skied over the defender and threw down a vicious right-handed dunk. “That’s probably the best dunk I’ve ever seen with my own eyes ever,” Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels said. Edwards didn't want to talk about the dunk. He was distressed about Minnesota's loss and his 3-for-14 night from the field, including missing on all seven of his 3-point attempts. Once his media duties were finished, the rookie went back onto the Target Center court and spent an extra 15 minutes working on his jump shot. TIP-INS Raptors: Nurse said he didn’t anticipate an extended absence for Lowry, who is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 assists per game. ... Forward Patrick McCaw was available for the first time in 11 months after recovering from surgery to remove a benign mass from his leg. He entered the game midway through the second quarter, receiving a standing ovation from his teammates on the bench. Timberwolves: Layman, who started Minnesota’s first three games of the season, had seen his playing time dry up of late. He got off the bench for the first time in the six games, finishing with eight points in 13 minutes. UP NEXT The Raptors return to their temporary home in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the first of two straight against the 76ers. The teams will meet again Tuesday, also at Amalie Arena. The Timberwolves travel to New York to take on the Knicks on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Donnelly, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, reserve Lou Williams had 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers edged Utah 116-112 on Friday night, snapping the Jazz's nine-game winning streak. The Clippers avenged an 18-point loss to Utah two nights earlier, when starters Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas Batum were sidelined. George had 15 points in his return from a seven-game absence with an injured toe. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 of his 35 points in the second half for the NBA-leading Jazz, who lost for just the second time in their last 22 games. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points, reserve Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Rudy Gobert had 15 rebounds as Utah fell to 24-6. The Clippers got timely 3-pointers from Marcus Morris and Patrick Beverley, who made two apiece in the fourth. Beverley's consecutive long-range baskets pushed their lead to 107-94 and finished off a 20-10 run. The Jazz weren't done yet. They closed to 112-110 on consecutive 3-pointers by Mitchell. Beverley and Leonard combined to make four straight free throws that kept the Clippers ahead 116-110. George fouled Mitchell on a 3-point attempt, and Mitchell made the first two with 2 seconds to go. He deliberately missed the third and Royce O'Neale grabbed the offensive rebound but missed at the buzzer. The Clippers led by 15 points in the second quarter and were up by 10 early in the third only to see the Jazz tie it up. Mitchell scored 12 of Utah's first 15 points, including seven in a row. Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the third. Leonard, who returned after missing three games with a bruised leg, carried the Clippers with 14 points in the quarter after having just 12 in the first half. His pair of free throws sent Los Angeles into the fourth leading 79-75. TIP-INS Jazz: Mike Conley finished with 16 points in his return after missing six games. ... They are 2-1 against LA this season. ... Fell to 11-4 on the road. Clippers: Leonard was selected as a starter for the West in next month's All-Star Game in Atlanta. It will be his fifth career appearance, having been a starter each time. Last year, he was named MVP, scoring 30 points in the West's win. UP NEXT Jazz: Host Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Clippers: Host Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press