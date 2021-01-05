Raptors Reaction: Soul-searching time for the freefalling Raptors
Raptors reporter and ROE host William Lou begrudgingly breaks down Toronto's embarassing loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
The Raptors need to ask themselves some very sobering questions after suffering their most demoralizing defeat of the young NBA season.
EDMONTON — Former NHL coach and Stanley Cup winner John Muckler has died. He was 86.The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Muckler's death Monday night. No cause of death was given.Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s, joining Edmonton in '82 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather before going on to win five Stanley Cups with the organization between '84 and 1990 — the last one as head coach.The Midland, Ont., native left Edmonton and served as director of operations and head coach with the Buffalo Sabres from '91 to '95, and as head coach of the New York Rangers from '97 to 2000.He became the Ottawa Senators general manager in 2001, and helped build a squad that reached the 2007 Stanley Cup final, where they fell to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.Muckler's final NHL role was a senior advisor position with the Phoenix Coyotes in September 2008, working alongside then coach Wayne Gretzky, who grew a relationship with Muckler in Edmonton. "He was tough, strict, but most importantly fair, and he helped lay the groundwork to make our team more accountable to each other which propelled us to become champions," Gretzky said in a statement released by the Oilers. "A wonderful family man and great friend, he personally took my career to another level, and I will always cherish the hours we talked, from breaking down defences to raising a family." Muckler also coached the 1968-69 Minnesota North Stars and finished his coaching career with a 276–288–84 record.He served as a coach for three NHL All-Star Games as well as Canada's '84 and '87 Canada Cup winning teams. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021. \---The Canadian Press
Patrik Laine was given every opportunity to clarify his standing with the Winnipeg Jets. After the star sniper's agents suggested publicly in the fall it might best for both parties if he was traded, the questions about his future in the Manitoba capital came in rapid-fire succession Monday. Laine sat at the podium and answered each one. What he didn't offer was a straight answer, instead ducking and dodging like a player of his ilk seeking out a prime scoring chance. "Well, I'm here aren't I?" Laine began following the Jets' first on-ice sessions at training camp. "That's the only thing I'm worried about right now. I'm not in charge of what other people are saying. I don't worry about that stuff. Even Wayne Gretzky got traded. "I'm just worried about working hard here, being the best player I can be, and helping these other guys be at their best." But was he aware his representatives were going to make those comments? "I don't pay attention to that stuff," said the 22-year-old Finnish winger. "That's just one of those things. I'm just worried about this moment." The next reporter on the video conference call took another shot, asking why his agents indicated it would be "better" for him to leave Winnipeg? "I didn't say it," Laine responded. "I'm just here. I just want to play. I'm just worried about working hard, doing my job, which is trying to be the best player I can be. And I'm not worried about all the talk and all the speculation. "It's not my job." And finally, did he previously — or does he currently — want to be traded? "Not something I think about," Laine said. "I only worry about what's going on today. I don't worry about tomorrow. Right now I'm here. I'm excited to play. I'm in good shape. I'm going to be a new player this year, and just want to play well this year. That's going to be best for both parties. "What happens in the future, that's not even my call." While the way he went about answering speaks volumes compared to the words themselves, Laine is undoubtedly a special talent. He scored a combined 80 times over his first two NHL seasons — two shy of league leader Alex Ovechkin — but took a step back in 2018-19 with just 50 points. Laine made subsequent comments about his linemates, role and deployment, which led to rumblings he might want to follow the likes of Evander Kane, a young player who previously forced his way off the Jets' roster, out the door. But Laine responded in 2019-20 with a renewed commitment to playing a more well-rounded game, finishing with 28 goals and 63 points in 68 contests before the schedule was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Laine then hurt his hand in Game 1 of Winnipeg's qualifying round series against the Calgary Flames, which the Jets lost in four while also dealing with a significant injury to No. 1 centre Mark Scheifele. Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice said he doesn't pay attention to the noise that often swirls around today's younger stars. All that matters is between whistles, and he was thoroughly impressed with Laine's play and attitude Monday with the Jets' regular-season schedule in what should be a chaotic 56-game sprint in the all-Canadian North Division set to open Jan. 14. "I find it's far more valuable just to watch," Maurice explained. "He practised like a man. He was hard, he was fast, he was as good as I've ever seen him practice. So I'll judge that. He's here, he's in a good mood, he was fun to watch. "He's committed to being a great player." Laine, who signed a two-year, US$13.5-million bridge contract prior to last season, is also set to once again become a restricted free agent this summer, with Winnipeg retaining his rights, so this story isn't going anywhere. Jets captain Blake Wheeler has past experience with similar rumours, but said what's talked about in the media and amongst fans, and what's discussed in the locker room, are two different things. "I want what's best for Patty since the day he's gotten here," said the 34-year-old set to begin his 13th NHL season. "I want Patty to lead the league in goals. I want all the things that are within his capabilities. "But first and foremost, we want all those things in conjunction with our team having success." Wheeler said that in the end, that trumps all. "Does losing Patrik Laine make us a better team? Probably not," he said. "It's unfortunate that things happen, and maybe sometimes you're in a small Canadian market and there's nothing else really to talk about other than things of this nature, but Patty makes us a better team." The Jets re-acquired Paul Stastny from the Vegas Golden Knights in an effort to bolster their top-6, and the veteran centre found himself skating between Laine and Kyle Connor on Monday. It was even suggested during the subsequent media availabilities the return of the 35-year-old, who was with the Jets during their 2018 run to the Western Conference final, was an attempt to placate Laine. "There's always noise around teams," Stastny said. "Those are things that are out of our control. As players we just have to go out there and do what we can. "When you try to focus on other things and try to control things that are out of your hands, you lose focus on what you've got to do." And for now, that's getting ready for a season that truly will be like no other — with Laine firmly in the fold. "All of the things these young players want are available," Maurice said. "If they keep growing and getting better, then they'll get the minutes that they're looking for and the opportunity they're looking for. "When what a player wants intersects with what's best for the team, then everybody gets what they want and it all falls in line and in place. After watching him skate (Monday) I wouldn't put a ceiling on what this young man is capable of doing." But the question remains: Will Laine be doing it much longer in Winnipeg? This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland's first playoff game since 2002.Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer will be Cleveland’s acting coach Sunday while Stefanski is away.The team announced Stefanski's positive result on Tuesday and said two other unidentified players and two more coaching staff members — tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard —tested positive as well. According to NFL rules, anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.It's a major blow to the Browns (11-5), who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons on Sunday with a 24-22 win over Pittsburgh. They'll play the Steelers again this week in the first round of the AFC playoffs.Cleveland has been hit hard by the virus. The Browns were without six players and three coaches last weekend for their biggest game in years after a rash of positive tests.Tom Withers, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Sure, the front office of the Chicago Blackhawks is talking about its version of a rebuild. That just doesn't matter too much to Patrick Kane. The star forward looks around his only NHL team, the one he helped lead to three Stanley Cup titles, and sees opportunity. “As a player, I feel like I’ve always been a guy that kind of just tries to better myself and try not to worry too much about other people’s jobs or what the next step is as a franchise,” Kane said. “I think as a player, you want to win now. You want to compete now. And I think we can do that with this group. I think we can surprise some people.” That might not be too difficult considering the outside expectations after Chicago waved goodbye to longtime goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency and traded rugged forward Brandon Saad to Colorado. The availability of captain Jonathan Toews also is uncertain while he is away from the team to deal with an illness that has left him feeling “drained and lethargic.” Oh, and Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander could miss the entire 56-game season after each young forward had surgery last month. Not exactly smooth sailing for a franchise that had enjoyed years of stability, headed by the steady presence of Toews, Kane and defencemen Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. But the Blackhawks sound as if they welcome what is being said about them. “You're aware of how we're perceived, whether that's through media or fans or across the league,” coach Jeremy Colliton said, “and we got something to prove. It's a challenge for us as the coaching staff but also the players we have, we've got to be relentless in how we're going to work to get better.” IN GOAL Crawford's departure leaves a gaping hole in net. Crawford, who played a key role in Chicago's championships in 2013 and 2015, had a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average last season. He also started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to Vegas in the playoffs. Malcolm Subban, Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen are the front-runners for the starting job. But it could be a timeshare with the unusual schedule and the uncertainty surrounding the position. The 27-year-old Subban is the most experienced option with 66 career NHL appearances. WORTH WATCHING Adam Boqvist and Ian Mitchell lead a promising group of young defencemen who figure to get a long look this year. Boqvist was selected by Chicago with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft, and Mitchell was a second-round pick in 2017. Boqvist, 20, made his NHL debut last season and finished with four goals and nine assists in 41 games. Mitchell, who turns 22 on Jan. 18, is heading into his first year with the Blackhawks after a standout collegiate career at Denver. TAKE TWO The absence of Toews and Dach puts more pressure on Dominik Kubalik to duplicate his success from last season, when he topped all NHL rookies with 30 goals. He also had 16 assists in 68 games, making a smooth transition to Chicago after playing in Switzerland. NEW LOOK Chicago brought in some help for its goaltenders by signing Mattias Janmark, Lucas Wallmark and Carl Soderberg — all responsible, two-way forwards — to one-year deals in free agency. Janmark, Wallmark and Soderberg have penalty-killing experience, and the Blackhawks lost a key member of their special teams when Saad was shipped off to the Avalanche. If Chicago falls out of the playoff race, they also could be flipped at the trade deadline for more long-term assets. SCHEDULE WATCH The realigned Central Division is brutal, making for a tough schedule. The Blackhawks open with two games at Tampa Bay, the defending Stanley Cup champion. Then they visit former coach Joel Quenneville and the Florida Panthers. Dallas, which lost to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final, also is part of the Central. Same for Carolina, Columbus and Nashville — all post-season teams in 2020. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
LONDON — As Kieran Trippier was trying to secure a move from Tottenham, the England defender was sending messages on WhatsApp to keep friends updated with the progress of the transfer.They were more than just keen on knowing which country Trippier would be moving to. They hoped to personally make a bit of cash, too, on him leaving England for Spain to join Atletico Madrid.“Shall I lump on you going there?" one friend — who owns a personal assistant service for sports stars — texted Trippier on the evening of July 14, 2019.“Can do mate," Trippier replied.The friend wanted certainty: “100% Tripps?”“Yeah mate," the player responded. “Don’t blame me if something goes wrong. ... It shouldn’t but just letting you no."Then Trippier added, using a term for betting: “Lump on if you want mate."By providing inside information that could be used for betting, Trippier was in breach of the English Football Association rules designed to protect the integrity of the game.Details of the messages — and others to friends about the transfer and betting — were contained in the 41-page findings published by the FA on Tuesday. Even though Trippier was not accused of any match fixing or betting imposed, a 10-week ban from football was imposed.While the suspension was initially extended to apply worldwide by FIFA, it was paused at the weekend, to allow an appeal.The FA regulatory commission said the messages “very strongly suggest that MB (the unnamed friend) would bet on the transfer" and Trippier knew.“We simply do not accept that these messages would be read by KT as ‘banter,'" the FA commission said of Trippier. "There is nothing about the words used by the men which is consistent with banter as that word is normally understood. The purpose of the messaging is quite clear. MB was seeking reassurance that he should bet heavily on KT’s transfer to Atlético; KT provided such reassurance.“In those circumstances, it seems to us that we have no option but to conclude that KT knew that MB would bet upon the transfer and, accordingly, the regulatory defence must fail.”The FA findings point to media reports on July 10, 2019 showing Atletico was stepping up attempts to sign Trippier.The next day, another friend of Trippier's sent a message saying he's got odds of 6/1 on the transfer. Twenty pounds ($27) was bet by the friend who was identified only as “OH” by the FA. He placed another two bets later on: 42.15 pounds and 50 pounds at odds of 7/2.“It’s happening," Trippier texted in the evening, which led to OH placing bets of 65 pounds (7/2) and 40 pounds (9/4).In the early hours of July 13, OH wagered another 20 pounds at odds of 6/4.“Come Madrid with me to sign mate," Tripper wrote at 9.10 a.m. to the “Pint” WhatsApp chat group shortly after OH posted a message.About 90 minutes later, OH placed another bet of 20 pounds on the transfer at odds of 4-1. There were two further bets of 22 pounds at odds of 5-6 that day and OH bet 20 pounds (1/3) and 300 pounds (1/6) on July 16 as the transfer neared conclusion before being announced the following day.Trippier, who scored in England's 2018 World Cup semifinal loss to Croatia, has not commented on the ban.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Two-time CFL most outstanding lineman Stanley Bryant has signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Bryant returns for his sixth season in Winnipeg after originally signing in 2015. The six-foot-five, 306-pound left tackle was the West Division's nominee for most outstanding lineman for the third straight season in 2019, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup. Bryant was named the CFL's most outstanding lineman in 2017 and 2018 and has started every game since the start of the 2015 season. Bryant spent the first five years of his career with Calgary, winning a Grey Cup in 2014. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Over the next seven days, Manchester United can reach a cup final and climb to the top of the Premier League — all at the expense of its two biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.It makes for a potentially transformative week for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who just a month ago was under real pressure — not for the first time in his turbulent, two-year tenure — after a group-stage elimination in the Champions League.Now, Solskjaer is on the cusp of what would be seen as something of a breakthrough for United, English soccer’s grandest club which has not won a trophy since 2017 and was beaten in the semifinals of three competitions last season.First up is a meeting with Man City in the League Cup semifinals, a repeat of last season but this time being played over only one leg because of the condensed, coronavirus-impacted season.Twelve months ago, City won the first leg at Old Trafford 3-1 and ended up holding on for a 1-0 loss in the second leg at home to advance to a final Pep Guardiola’s team would win against Aston Villa.Then, next Tuesday, United will travel to Burnley needing only to avoid defeat to move above Liverpool and into first place in the league after 17 games. Quite the motivation, considering United’s next match is at Anfield on Jan. 17.United, it seems, is back in the conversation when it comes to winning silverware. And that has got its rivals on edge.Perhaps that was the reason Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, out of nowhere, referred to United’s penchant for winning penalties in his post-match news conference after a 1-0 loss at Southampton on Monday.“I hear now,” Klopp said, “that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years (at Liverpool).“I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”Whether or not it was a ploy to plant a seed in the mind of referees, Klopp clearly has United in his thoughts.Then there’s Guardiola, who has changed his approach to games this season by making his team more defensive-minded and less vulnerable to the counterattack. Nowhere has this vulnerability been more apparent than in matches against United, which has won three of the last five Manchester derbies — mostly through its ruthlessness on the counterattack.The last derby was on Dec. 12, a cagey league game that ended 0-0 with Guardiola again showing his caution.“That was a progression,” Solskjaer said Tuesday, “staying more in the game. You never know what kind of system he (Guardiola) is going to come up with, but you know you have to defend really well against Man City.“There have been some fascinating games. I feel we have got closer and closer to them.”Solskjaer has said since joining United in November 2018 that Liverpool and City are the yardsticks to which United needs to judge itself. It has been an arduous journey but his team is finally at the stage where it can challenge England’s top two teams.The Norwegian coach said there have been no lingering effects of the losses in the semifinals last season — in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.In fact, Solskjaer said, it has made United stronger.“When you get to a semi, you have done a lot of good work to get there,” he said. “Naturally you play against better and better opposition. We have improved immensely in a year … it’s easy to say have we learnt but it’s not about learning, it’s about fine margins.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
There are nine people who have been on the court to start four different games at Staples Center so far this season.Only eight of them are players.The other is referee Scott Foster.There might be no better way to explain how and why the NBA has changed the travel rules for officials this year than Foster’s work schedule to this point. He was scheduled to work a game in Houston on Dec. 23, only to see the matchup called off when the Rockets didn’t have enough people available to play in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.From there, Foster flew to Los Angeles. He worked four games in six days, and never left L.A. in that span.That simply would have never happened in past years, when the policy typically was that officials would go at least 13 days between working games in the same city and six days between seeing the same team after reffing one of its games. Those rules will almost certainly come back when the world returns to normal, but for now, in the interest of safety — and common sense — teams are seeing referees more often than usual.“It changes things a little bit,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But obviously, for safety and our health and the health of the officials, it makes all the sense in the world.”Referees are tested for COVID-19 daily, just like players and coaches, and have to comply with new league rules about avoiding bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms and many other indoor gathering spots. Reducing their air travel is another part of the league's plan to exist outside a bubble in a coronavirus-dominated world. The thinking is simple; less time in the air, less time around other people, less risk.The Bucks saw David Guthrie and Marat Kogut on the crew that officiated their game at Miami on Dec. 29 and when Milwaukee returned to Miami a night later for the second half of the two-game set, Guthrie and Kogut were back as well. It’s not an aberration this season; Ben Taylor was crew chief in Milwaukee on Friday and had the same role when the Bucks played their next game there Monday.There are plenty of other examples.Zach Zarba lives in New York and didn’t have to get on a plane until his fourth game of the season, after opening in Brooklyn and then being crew chief for Knicks’ home games on consecutive nights last week with Scott Wall working alongside him in both of those games.Marc Davis, Derrick Collins and Nate Green were the crew for the Dallas-Los Angeles Clippers game on Dec. 27, then stayed in L.A. to work Portland’s game there against the Lakers the next night. Foster had the Lakers on Dec. 25 and Dec. 27, then the Clippers on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.“We are working to keep our officials safe and reduce the amount of travel and potential exposure,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA senior vice-president who oversees referee development and training.It can lead to some awkward moments.Consider the case of Utah’s Jordan Clarkson. He gave referee Karl Lane a bit of a shove — it didn’t appear to be premediated or violent — in a game against the Clippers on Thursday, earning a technical foul. The next night, the Jazz were back on their home floor, with Lane part of the officiating crew again and after Clarkson got fined $25,000 for the shove.If there were any hard feelings from the night before, none showed.Clarkson got called for only one foul in the Friday game, a charge. Lane was the official who made that call, which in fairness was a pretty easy one. Nobody complained.“Great way to start to 2021 ! a team win and $25k lighter!” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.The NBA doesn’t announce which referees are doing which games until 9 a.m. Eastern on game day, which means not many know beforehand which officials are coming to town. But now that it’s clear that some refs are going to have extended stays in cities, at least for this season, Budenholzer says it could be time for coaches to perhaps be a bit nicer to those with the whistles.Just in case.“Maybe as coaches, we can be more humane,” Budenholzer said. “If you know you’re going to see that guy the next night, I don’t know, you better be careful and know that he’s probably sleeping on whatever it is you’ve said. So maybe some self-restraint, which is probably never a bad thing for coaches, is more in order considering we’ll see these guys on multiple nights and more often.”___Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press