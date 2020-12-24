Raptors Reaction: Raptors collapse in third quarter, lose opening night to Pelicans
Three stars: Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Chris Boucher -
Gerald Henderson award: Eric Bledsoe
The Toronto Raptors cruised during the first half, but completely collapsed in the second half in an opening night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
As the NBA opened its season amid COVID-19 chaos, Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a sobering reminder of the costs of the pandemic.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discussed at length why he believes he's a better player this season, and expanded on his offseason routine following Wednesday's loss.
CONCACAF will have four direct berths for the expanded Women's World Cup in 2023 with two more teams from the region having a chance to join them via a 10-team playoff tournament.Canada, the U.S. and Jamaica represented the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 24-team World Cup in France last year. A fourth CONCACAF country, Panama, had a chance to qualify but lost 5-1 on aggregate to Argentina in a home-and-away CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.On Thursday, FIFA released the breakdown for the enlarged 32-team women's showcase,Europe (UEFA) will get 11 direct slots while Asia (AFC) gets six and Africa (CAF), like CONCACAF, gets four. South America (CONMEBOL) gets three and Oceania (OFC) one.Host Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify with their slots taken directly from the quotas allocated to their confederations (AFC and OFC, respectively). Host Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify with their slots taken directly from the quotas allocated to their confederations (AFC and OFC, respectively). ,one each from Oceania and Europe.The 2019 World Cup field featured nine teams from Europe, including host France, five from Asia, three from Africa and CONCACAF, two from South America, one from Oceania and the winner of the CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.The first Women's World Cup, held in 1991 in China, had 12 participants. Canada failed to qualify for the first edition, with the U.S. the lone representative from CONCACAF.But Canada has played in the seven tournaments since. Its best showing was in 2003 when it finished fourth in the U.S. The Canadian women reached the quarterfinals in 2015 on home soil and exited in the round-of-16 last year in France.Four teams will be seeded in the 2023 playoff tournament, based on the latest FIFA world rankings prior to the draw, with a maximum of one seeded team per confederation. The teams will be divided into three pools — two of three countries and one of four — with sides from the same confederation kept apart.The three-team groups will see the seeded country against the winner of a knockout game involving the two unseeded teams in the group with a World Cup berth on the line. The four-team group will see seeds No. 3 and 4 playing against the two unseeded teams in the group, with the two winners then playing for a place in the World Cup. The playoff tournament will serve as a test event in Australia and New Zealand with both hosts taking part in friendly matches against the teams in Group 1 and Group 2, ensuring all teams play two matches during the competition.In other tournament news, FIFA has cancelled the 2021 editions of the men's FIFA U-20 World Cup and FIFA U-17 World Cup due to the pandemic. Indonesia and Peru, which were to host the tournaments in 2021, will serve as hosts in 2023."It became clear that the global situation has failed to normalize to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways," FIFA said in a statement. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste's collegiate career at Minnesota is over. The Gophers' starting cornerback decided earlier this week to skip his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft. St-Juste, a six-foot-three, 200-pound Montreal native, began his NCAA career at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota in 2019. He has registered 55 total tackles (1.5 for loss) in 17 career games with the Gophers. “Thank you Minnesota! I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to represent The University of Minnesota. Thank you to Coach (P.J.) Fleck for giving me a chance to reach my dreams on and off the field,” St-Juste tweeted. “Thank you to every single coach and staff member that pushed me to become a better player and man. Huge thank you to the state of Minnesota and the Gopher fans for the incredible memories!” St-Juste had four tackles in Minnesota's season-ending 20-17 road loss to Wisconsin last weekend. He'll also be eligible for the 2021 CFL draft. --- TERRELL DECLARES: Vancouver's Terrell Jana, a senior receiver at Virginia, has declared for the 2021 NFL and CFL drafts. The six-foot, 200-pound Jana made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter, thanking his family, Virginia's coaching staff, his teammates and fans. "My parents and my brother were instrumental in helping mold me into the person I am and providing me with the best possible foundation to have success down in Virginia," Jana tweeted. Jana had 36 catches for 423 yards and a TD this season. He leaves Virginia having registered 123 career catches for 1,481 yards with five TDs. In October, Jana was ranked third — and first among receivers — on the CFL scouting bureau's top-20 prospects list for the 2021 draft. --- DOBSON TRANSFERRING: Canadian offensive lineman Liam Dobson has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. The six-foot-three, 340-pound Ottawa native started the last two seasons at the University of Maine and was a 2019 all-Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection. Dobson started 27-of-32 career games for the Black Bears. Maine didn't play football in 2020, but is slated to stage a six-game CAA spring campaign starting in March 2021. In October, Dobson was ranked No. 5 in the CFL scouting bureau's list of the top-20 prospects for the league's 2021 draft. --- POINT AFTER: Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday. Gabe Siemieniec of Caledon, Ont., a six-foot-one, 191-pound graduate student, handled kickoff duties for Louisiana Tech . . . Houston faces Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl on Thursday. Olivier Charles-Pierre, a six-foot two, 370-pound senior defensive lineman from Laval, Que., has eight tackles (two solo, 0.5 for a loss) this season for Houston. Nick Mardner, a six-foot-six, 190-pound redshirt sophomore receiver from Mississauga, Ont., has recorded 11 catches for 188 yards and a TD at Hawaii . . . Isaiah Bagnah, a six-foot-four, 244-pound redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Lethbridge, Alta., had five tackles (1.5 for a loss) and a sack in Boise State's 34-20 loss to San Jose State last week. In his last two games of the season, Bagnah had nine tackles (three solo, 3.5 for a loss) with three sacks. On the year, Bagnah registered 12 tackles (five solo, 4.5 for a loss) with three sacks . . . A season that began miserably ended on a winning note for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Jesse Luketa, a six-foot-three, 242-pound junior linebacker from Ottawa, had seven tackles (three solo) in Penn State's 56-21 win over Illinois last weekend. After opening the year with five straight losses, the Nittany Lions finished with four consecutive wins. Luketa, who started six of the seven games he appeared in this year, recorded 59 tackles (31 solo. 2.5 for a loss) with a fumble recovery. Jonathan Sutherland, a five-foot-11, 202-pound redshirt junior safety from Ottawa, had a tackle against Illinois and accumulated 14 tackles (six solo, two for a loss) with half a sack. And Theo Johnson, a six-foot-six, 251-pound freshman tight end from Windsor, Ont., recorded two receptions for 42 yards. The younger brother of Buffalo Bulls receiver Dominic Johnson had four catches for 56 yards in his first season at PSU. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
A foundation run by head coach of the Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse, is donating $20,000 to a Hamilton-based charity that gives kids barrier-free access to instruments and music programming. Funds from the Nick Nurse Foundation will go to "An Instrument for Every Child" program run by the Hamilton Music Collective, which introduces young people, including disadvantaged children, to music. The frontman of Hamilton's Arkells, Max Kerman, posted a video on Twitter Wednesday showing the moment Astrid Hepner, the founder of the collective, found out about the donation. Kerman and Nurse were on the call. "The only request I have, Astrid, is once the world gets back to normal that I come down and get as many of these kids together and I get to hear them play a few tunes," said Nurse. The program runs barrier-free music lessons for Hamilton youth, and provides access to instruments, lessons, music therapy, songwriting, and music production, according to a media release. They work across 14 partner schools and serve over 650 students in Hamilton. Their programming has primarily moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the media release, with over 300 kids enrolled in weekly virtual lessons. The charity says its goals are to "empower and enable all children to experience the joy and benefits of playing music, regardless of their socio-economic position." "We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift from the Nick Nurse Foundation. Music helps release anxiety and stress, and this wonderful gift could not have come at a better time," said Hepner. "We are currently preparing to roll out a number of exciting new programs geared towards music and mental wellness and music production in 2021. This financial aid to the program will have an immeasurable impact when we need it most." Coach wants to visit 2nd favourite city in Canada Kerman, who is a board member on the foundation, says he knows from experience how health can benefit from music lessons and access to instruments. Earlier this year, the band started "flatten the curve" music classes online so fans could still feel a sense of community despite the pandemic. "Amidst current social distancing protocols, it's even more important that we lean in and make sure kids aren't missing out," he said. The Raptors coach founded the Nick Nurse Foundation in January 2020. The group says it's dedicated to supporting children and young adults by connecting them with resources that help them develop, grow, and succeed in life. "My second favourite city in Canada is Hamilton, so I'd love to come down and check it out as soon as we're able," said Nurse.
Now the real fun begins for Canadian John Metchie III and the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama, ranked first in The Associated Press top-25 NCAA football poll, improved to 11-0 on Saturday with a 52-46 win over No. 11 Florida in the SEC title game. That secured the Tide a berth in the U.S. college football playoff and a Rose Bowl showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) on Jan. 1 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama is listed as a whopping 19-point favourite. The winner will face either No. 2 Clemson (10-1) or No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the national championship contest Jan. 11. The Tigers and Buckeyes will also square off Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Metchie III, a six-foot, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Brampton, Ont., has enjoyed a solid first season as a starter at Alabama, registering 44 catches for 782 yards and six touchdowns. And although he finished with four receptions for 62 yards against Florida, Metchie III's biggest play came during a Gators interception return. As Florida defender Trey Dean III was returning the pick, he was levelled by Metchie III and fumbled. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith recovered and on the next play had a 31-yard TD grab that put the Crimson Tide ahead 14-7 in the first quarter. "That was a great play, no doubt," Tide head coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game. "Not a great play for us, for them to get an interception, but for guys to keep hustling." Saban said Alabama begins every practice with ball-security drills, something he figures proved beneficial to Metchie III. "He's always on the other end of that . . . so he knows exactly what the defensive players are trying to do to get the ball out because we do it every day and he's the other guy." Saban said. "I'm sure that those experiences of working every day against the defensive players trying to get it out on him was where he got the idea of how to get it out. "But it was a big play in the game. We were down in the red zone and when you turn it over down there it's a double whammy a lot of times. So to get the ball back was really important and then to be able to score was huge." Metchie III won't be the only Canadian suiting up for a playoff game Jan 1. Ajou Ajou of Brooks, Alta., is a six-foot-three 215-pound freshman receiver who has cracked Clemson's roster this season. The final is Jan. 11 in Miami. --- NO BOWL: There will be no bowl game this year for Canadian Josh Palmer and the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee (3-7) was scheduled to face West Virginia on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl. But those plans were nixed due to COVID-19 cases within the Volunteers program. Palmer, a six-foot-two, 210-pound senior receiver from Brampton, Ont., finished the season with a team-high 33 catches for 475 yards and four TDs. He had three receptions for 55 yards in Tennessee's 34-13 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Palmer has accepted an invitation to participate in next month's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. --- OTHER BOWLS: There'll be a host of Canadians involved in bowl games over the holidays. Some of the notable include: Friday Camellia Bowl Buffalo (5-1) vs Marshall (7-2) The Bulls are coming off their first loss of the season, a 38-28 decision to Ball State in the MAC title game. Buffalo has four Canadians on its roster: Dominic Johnson, a six-foot-five, 225-pound senior receiver from Windsor, Ont.; Cole Burniston, a six-foot-three, 245-pound sophomore tight end from Grimsby, Ont.; Deondre Doiron, a six-foot-four, 285-pond freshman offensive lineman from London, Ont.; and Gabe Wallace, a six-foot-six, 315-pound sophomore offensive lineman from Salmon Arm, B.C. Saturday Cure Bowl No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs No. 23 Liberty (9-1) These two teams were scheduled to meet during the season but their game was cancelled due to the pandemic. Enock Makonzo, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior linebacker/defensive back from Lachine, Que., has enjoyed a solid season for Coastal Carolina, registering 66 tackles (41 solo, nine for a loss) with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Wilt Gabe II, a six-foot-three, 230-pound sophomore defensive lineman from Montreal, is also on the Chanticleers roster. John Kourtis, a six-foot-four, 315-pound redshirt sophomore centre from Toronto, is on Liberty's roster, The team's co-offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach is Kent Austin, a former CFL player, head coach and GM, most recently with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl No. 18 Miami (8-2) vs Oklahoma State (7-3) Oklahoma State will be without running back Chuba Hubbard of Sherwood Park, Alta., who has opted out and declared for the 2021 NFL draft. Calgary's Amen Ogbongbemiga, a six-foot-one, 235-pound redshirt senior linebacker, has recorded a team-high 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with two sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Cowboys. Dec. 30 Music City Bowl No. 17 Iowa (6-2) vs Missouri (5-5) Iowa has reeled off six straight wins, but this week suspended in-person football activities until Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests. Alaric Jackson, a six-foot-six, 315-pound senior offensive lineman from Windsor, Ont., was a first team All-Big 10 selection for the Hawkeyes. Dec. 31 Liberty Bowl West Virginia (5-4) vs Army (9-2) Army replaces Tennessee as West Virginia's opposition. A win would give the Black Knights a 10-win season for the third time in four years. The Mountaineers defence features defensive lineman Ahkeem Mesidor and cornerback Alonzo Addae, both Canadians. Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman from Ottawa, had a team-high five sacks this season. Addae, a five-foot-11, 189-pound redshirt senior from Pickering, Ont., had 61 tackles (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions. Jan. 1 Peach Bowl No. 8 Cincinnati (9-0) vs No. 9 Georgia (7-2) Bruno Labelle, a six-foot-four, 248-pound senior tight end from Montreal. had eight catches for 61 yards this season for Cincinnati. Jan 2 Outback Bowl Ole Miss (4-5) vs No. 7 Indiana (6-1) Deane Leonard, a six-foot-two, 195-pound senior defensive back from Calgary, and Tavius Robinson, a six-foot-seven, 245-pound junior linebacker from Guelph, Ont., both transferred to Ole Miss from the Vanier Cup-champion Calgary Dinos and Guelph Gryphons, respectively, this off-season. Leonard had 13 tackles (eight solo) this season while Robinson recorded 17 tackles (nine solo, 1.5 for a loss) with a sack. D.K. Bonhomme, a six-foot-three, 235-pound sophomore linebacker from Ottawa, had 14 tackles (10 solo) and a sack this season for Indiana. Jan 2 Gator Bowl Kentucky (4-6) vs No. 24 North Carolina State (8-3) It's been a terrific season for Daniel Joseph, a six-foot-three, 265-pound defensive end from Toronto who's had 32 tackles (17 solo, 10 for a loss) with 6.5 sacks for North Carolina State. Daniel transferred as a graduate student from Penn State. Jan 2 Orange Bowl No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) vs No. 14 North Carolina (8-3) Patrice Rene, a six-foot-three, 205-pound senior defensive back from Ottawa, has recorded 28 tackles (20 solo) with a forced fumble in five games for North Carolina. HONOURABLE MENTION: Lamar Goods, a six-foot-four, 290-pound freshman defensive tackle, is on Florida's roster. The Gators (8-3) meet Oklahoma (8-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30. Goods' father, Bennie, played 10 CFL seasons with Edmonton (1990-98) and Winnipeg (1999-2000), winning a Grey Cup in 1993 with the Eskimos . . . Nick Wiebe, a six-foot-one, 230-pound sophomore linebacker from Calgary. had two tackles (one solo) in two games this season with No. 25 Oregon. The Ducks (4-2) face No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
