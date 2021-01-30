Raptors Reaction: Another indefensible loss
Raptors Over Everything host William Lou breaks down Toronto's 126-124 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Raptors Over Everything host William Lou breaks down Toronto's 126-124 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Is it really "playing below your competition" when the competition is better than you?
The star third baseman is joining the St. Louis Cardinals after growing disillusioned the Rockies didn't pursue moves to win now.
Deshaun Watson hasn't spoken to Texans general manager Nick Caserio yet.
Baseball's richest owner has logged off.
The Blue Jackets seem to be moving along just fine without Pierre-Luc Dubois.
John Chaney was known for the life lessons he imparted on players.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
"We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer."
The past year for Karl-Anthony Towns just keeps getting worse.
Kyle Lowry is the GOAT Raptor, but he was originally Plan B behind a failed pursuit of Steve Nash. This is the story of how Lowry came to Toronto, how he was nearly moved, how he became a champion, and how Lowry accidentally became the greatest player in franchise history.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
A job fit for The Kid.
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty but AC Milan won 2-1 at Bologna on Saturday to bounce back from a disappointing week and remain top of Serie A. Ante Rebic fired home the rebound after Ibrahimovic’s penalty kick was saved and Franck Kessié doubled Milan’s lead early in the second half. Former Milan midfielder Andrea Poli reduced the deficit nine minutes from time. Milan moved five points clear of second-place Inter Milan, which hosts Benevento later. Juventus is also playing later, at Sampdoria. Bologna remained six points off the relegation zone. Milan had lost its last two matches, including a midweek defeat to Inter in the Italian Cup quarterfinals which saw Ibrahimovic sent off. Milan almost took an early lead in Bologna but Lukasz Skorupski did well to tip Theo Hernández’s effort onto the crossbar. The Bologna goalkeeper then pulled off a sensational double save against Ibrahimovic and managed to parry the Milan forward’s spot kick but Rebic netted the follow-up to give his side the lead in the 26th minute. Bologna defender Mitchell Dijks had conceded the penalty by blatantly hauling over Rafael Leão. Bologna came close to the equalizer but then gave away another careless penalty when defender Adama Soumaoro touched the ball with both his hands This time Kessié stepped up and hit it straight down the middle. Poli set up a nervy finale when he fired Andreas Skov Olsen’s cross into the top right corner, two minutes after coming off the bench. Bologna almost levelled shortly after but Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out Roberto Soriano with a brilliant flying save. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo went at it twice Friday.
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Canadian Marie-Michele Gagnon captured bronze to win her first medal in nearly five years, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won her third straight World Cup super-G on Saturday, 10 days before the world championship race in the discipline. Gut-Behrami confirmed her dominance with another clear victory, a week after she won her home race in Crans Montana by 0.93 seconds. On Saturday, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie trailed by 0.68 in second for the Norwegian's first career podium result, Gagnon came 0.93 behind in third. The 31-year-old Gagnon, from Lac-Etchemin, Que., bumped Sofia Goggia off the podium. The Italian, who is on a four-race winning streak in downhill, finished fourth, ahead of Austria’s Christine Scheyer and Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka. It was Gagnon's fifth career World Cup medal and first since a win in a super combined event at Soldeu, Andorra in February 2016. Overall leader Petra Vlhova finished 10th, and the Slovakian skier saw her advantage over Gut-Behrami in the season standings reduced to 62 points. “A few months ago, people asked me if I was still able to win a race at all. Now people start talking about the (overall) World Cup. It shows how fast things can change in sport,” said Gut-Behrami, who had not won a race between 2018 and 2020. “For me it's important that I keep my level of skiing, that I can be fast like today and enjoy it.” Gut-Behrami was seven-hundredths of a second behind Lie at the first split but charged down the Kandahar course, sticking to the ideal race line in a clean run. Saturday’s win was the 29th in Gut-Behrami’s career and 15th in super-G. Only Lindsey Vonn (28), Renate Götschl (17) and Katja Seizinger (16) have won more races in the discipline. Gut-Behrami previously won three consecutive World Cup super-G events in the 2016-17 season, when she was the defending overall champion. She has won silver and bronze in super-G at previous world championships but is lacking a gold medal. Gut-Behrami was reluctant to read too much into her current winning streak and referred to the bigger picture of her World Cup career, which includes a first super-G win in 2008. “After 13 years I’m still able to win. Even though I didn’t win every season I was racing, I was almost in the position to have a chance to win,” she said. “I think this is the biggest achievement you can have in your career, that you can try to win every time you are in the start.” Several racers were sitting out the races in Germany in order to prepare for the worlds in Italy, most notably Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin. Shiffrin, who won the super-G world title in 2019, has not competed in a speed race for over a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only just resumed training in super-G. The race was initially scheduled as a downhill, but bad weather wiped out both training sessions this week. A downhill race can only take place after the athletes had at least one training run on the course. Another super-G had already been scheduled for Sunday, the last women’s World Cup event before the Feb. 8-21 world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo. — With files from The Canadian Press ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Marie-Michèle Gagnon's patience on the slopes paid off as she reached the podium for the first time since Feb. 28, 2016, earning a bronze medal in women's super-G on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. While preparing for her 13th World Cup season in the fall, the native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., told CBC Sports the challenge of catching the elite women in Alpine speed events remained a "game of patience." On Saturday, Gagnon negotiated one of the more demanding courses on the circuit to finish in one minute 16.63 seconds for her first-ever podium in a speed event and fifth of her World Cup career. "It was a very good day. I was very surprised, but I had a good feeling all day," the 31-year-old told Alpine Canada after bumping Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy from the podium. "I felt confident with my plan. WATCH | Gagnon captures Canada's 1st alpine World Cup medal this season: "The snow conditions allowed for a good result from the back and I could attack the whole course." Gagnon, who won the Alpine combined event nearly five years ago in Andorra, placed 11th last week in a downhill at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, where Goggia prevailed. The Canadian finished a career-best 10th on Dec. 19 in Val d'Isere, France in another downhill won by Goggia. "I've committed to this, and it's starting to work and starting to show success because it did take longer than I thought," the national team member since 2007 said in December. 'Mental hurdle' On Nov. 30, 2017, Gagnon crashed into the netting during downhill training in Lake Louise, Alta., tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee and dislocating her left shoulder. She wasn't entirely comfortable skiing fast for 14 months after the injury until a World Cup stop in Crans-Montana in February 2019. It's great to be confident going into world champs. I just have to ski the skis. — Canadian skier Marie-Michele Gagnon "The mental [hurdle] of coming back into the speed discipline was a lot harder than I thought it would be," Gagnon said in October prior to this season's opener in Soelden, Austria. "Consciously, I was feeling good but subconsciously my body was like, no, you're not doing this." Gagnon believed she turned a corner on Jan. 24, 2020 in Bansko, Bulgaria, where the two-time Olympian finished a then-career-high 13th at a World Cup downhill. "My goal is to be a lot better than 20th, 30th or 13th," Gagnon, who has 240 World Cup races under her belt, said last fall. "You sometimes see skiers, especially on the men's side, start winning the [downhill and giant slalom] at 30 years old. It's a patience game with the speed events because you need mileage on the hill and experience. Gagnon, who arrived in Switzerland last August to resume ski-race training during the coronavirus pandemic, overcame cancelled training runs and rescheduled race programs leading up to Saturday's event on the final weekend of racing ahead of the world championships next month in Italy. "It's great to be confident going into world champs, it gives you a 10 per cent edge over the competition," she said. "I just have to ski the skis. I'm really excited for [competing in] Cortina [d'Ampezzo]. Vlhova's overall lead cut to 62 points "I want to push, and I'm not scared of going down, just excited." Gagnon returns to action on Sunday. WATCH | Gut-Behrami speeds to 3rd straight super-G win: Lara Gut-Behrami reached the top of the podium Saturday for her third straight win in the discipline. The Swiss skier clocked 1:15.70, 0.68 seconds ahead of Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, who achieved her first career podium result. Goggia, who is on a four-race winning streak in downhill, finished fourth, ahead of Austria's Christine Scheyer and Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka. Overall leader Petra Vlhova finished 10th, and the Slovakian skier saw her advantage over Gut-Behrami in the season standings reduced to 62 points. "A few months ago, people asked me if I was still able to win a race at all. Now people start talking about the [overall] World Cup. It shows how fast things can change in sport," said Gut-Behrami, who had not won a race between 2018 and 2020. "For me it's important that I keep my level of skiing, that I can be fast like today and enjoy it."
WEST BROMWICH, England — A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online. The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the team's 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday. Late Friday, West Midlands Police said it had taken a 49-year-old man from Kingswinford into custody for questioning. The town is 10 miles from West Bromwich. “Our dedicated football hate crime officer is also investigating another report of a racist comment towards the same footballer,” the police said. “We will not tolerate racism.” West Brom had called for the “ toughest available legal punishment." Sawyers' case wasn't even the latest example of a Black athlete being targeted online. Chelsea's Reece James late Friday night posted a screenshot of racist messages he received on Instagram. The 21-year-old England right back responded, “Something needs to change!” Chelsea condemned the abuse, saying it was disgusted. “This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” Chelsea said in a statement early Saturday. “In sport, as in wider society,” the statement continued, “we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.” Earlier in the week, Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were targets of racial abuse online after the team's 2-1 home loss to last-placed Sheffield United. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters on Friday called on social media companies to take action. “Tackling online hate is a priority for football, and I believe social media companies need to do more," he said. The players’ union has encouraged players to press charges if possible. “Systemic racism causes trauma, and footballers are not immune by virtue of their profession,” the Professional Footballers Association said Thursday. “Players’ mental health can be affected by racial abuse and the impact of wider racial prejudice in society.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Terez Paylor catches up with the 4-Time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. Flores looks back on his time with the Silver and Black, including his relationship with legendary Raiders owner and coach Al Davis, and his influence on current NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Brian Flores. Coach Flores has partnered with Coors Light to help lobby to be the first Latino quarterback and head coach to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. As part of this effort, Tom will be featured on limited-edition beer cans. Fans can visit coorslight.com/Iceman where they can sign a petition of support and get free beer to toast Coach Flores’ barrier-breaking legacy.
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz ran their NBA-best winning streak to 11, routing the Dallas Mavericks 120-101 on Friday night to sweep the two-game series. With Donovan Mitchell missing his second game because of concussion protocol, the Jazz improved to 15-4 with their 10th victory by double digits in the streak. Mike Conley added 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Luka Doncic scored 25 points for Dallas. The Mavericks have lost four in a row. HAWKS 116, WIZARDS 100 WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season-low 26 points and the Hawks beat Washington in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez get ejected. The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12. Beal missed all eight attempts from 3-point range Friday and had just 13 points in the first three quarters. Beal drew one of no fewer than six techs whistled on Washington. Westbrook, who scored 26 points but repeatedly jawed with Rondo, and Lopez each drew a pair and were sent to the locker room in the second half. Rondo was ejected in the fourth quarter after his second technical of the game. John Collins added 17 points for Atlanta. 76ERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 94 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading Philadelphia past depleted Minnesota. Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers improve to 14-6. Embiid made 16 for 18 free throws. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 22 points. CLIPPERS 116, MAGIC 90 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and Los Angeles routed Orlando in the two All-Stars’ returns following two-game absences because of COVID-19 protocols. The first NBA team to reach 15 victories, the Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time — a streak that dates to Nov. 6, 2013. Leonard made 8 of 15 shots, had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half and passed to Reggie Jackson for another buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. George made 10 of 19 shots and 3 of 9 3-pointers. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points. Once 6-2, the Magic lost for a 10th time in 12 games. NETS 147, THUNDER 125 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points and Brooklyn rolled past Oklahoma City with Nets star forward Kevin Durant resting. Brooklyn made the move work — the team shot 57% from the field and scored a season-high point total. Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old rookie, scored 24 points and was perfect on six shots from 3-point range for Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had 24 points. PELICANS 131, BUCKS 126 NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and New Orleans held off a furious Milwaukee rally. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit in the final 17 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. SPURS 119, NUGGETS 109 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and San Antonio ended Denver's winning streak at five. San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are tied for fourth in the Western Conference at 11-8. Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Jamal Murray added 20 points. HORNETS 108, PACERS 105 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds to help Charlotte avenge a loss to Indiana two nights earlier. Terry Rozier also scored 19 points for the Hornets, and LaMelo Ball had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Charlotte won for the second time in eight games. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. KNICKS 102, CAVALIERS 81 NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, helping New York beat Cleveland to snap a three-game losing streak. R.J. Barrett added 24 points, and Julius Randle had 16. Darius Garland scored 24 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers lost for the third time in four games. KINGS 126, RAPTORS 124 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and Sacramento beat Toronto for its third straight victory. Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists. The Associated Press
A trade to send Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals is pending approval, plus Ken Griffey Jr. becomes league advisor in this edition of FastCast