Raptors' Precious Achiuwa is finding his groove and more

Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss the signs they've seen that Precious Achiuwa is starting to feel like himself after missing significant time due to injury. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: I've really liked what I seen from Precious Achiuwa recently. He's kind of finding himself. And last night, he had a number of blocks, and he was really patrolling that paint, controlling the space, and deterring shots. And coming into the season, there were some who were thinking that, OK, so do the Raptors make that pivot? Do they make Precious their starter?

And he didn't get off to a great start. He was coming off the bench, and then he got hurt. But he's back now. And when he is in the game, their defense noticeably gets better. Like it's not even maybe it does, maybe it doesn't. No, it does get better. Earlier in the season, defense was-- well, defense has been a problem all year.

But earlier in the season, the pushback would be Gary is such a good 3 point shooter. He's so consistent. You need that. And he's the only one of the current starting five that you would think that might be going to the bench. That's why he did. But now with Precious, with the way he's playing-- and I mean, the deadline is going to inform this a little bit, because it feels like the Raps are going to do something.

But what are your thoughts on something like that? Whatever does happen, a starter does leave the starting lineup. Is Precious Achiuwa probably the guy that gets inserted? And it provides some 3 point shooting-- a stay at home defenseman, like I was talking about, who has a few things that he's asked to do but not much more. And then the rim protection versatility is certainly going to be an asset.

JEVOHN SHEPHERD: Yeah, I think we don't jump the gun there too much, too early. Because we've been premature, even with the expectations of this team. It's been a bit premature. And you and I were just talking about it before. Just a year ago, we were talking about this team being a rebuild team, right? And then they have a good year last year and exceed expectations.

And then now our heads were spun upside down with how terrible they've been. So I think where Precious is concerned, we've also got to temper what we expect of him and just allow him to grow because he's still young. And I think over the last couple of games is where we've really seen Precious-- less is more.

He's scaled back. He's doing the things that he's really good at, that come naturally to him. And we may be getting high on him again, which is great, but allow him to be that person and not just say, OK, this-- he can be a quick fix. No, he's playing good basketball right now because he's scaled back. Less is more.

He's not doing as much in the open court or playing as if he's a wing. But he's playing as if he's a forward. He's playing as if he's a big. He's getting on the offensive glass. He's giving you second chance opportunities. He's making energy plays. He's making athletic plays. And then now, you get him to shots on the perimeter, and they're just open. And he's able to knock that down.

Yesterday, seen him give up an open 3 to get Fred a 3. And just-- those decisions-- maturing and just understand, OK, I'm going to give up a good shot to get a great shot-- a better shooter a great shot. So just allowing him to understand, step by step, step by step, step by step, and just using my natural God given ability, I can really impact the game.

So I wouldn't just say, yeah, right away he's had two or three games or he's playing good basketball, and he's got to be the guy to fix this. No, let's just allow him to really feel out his way, really to understand the NBA game now and where he impacts that, where he fits in, and how he can utilize his skill.

And that, for young guys, as well that have a tremendous amount of ability and have a tremendous amount of athleticism and also playing for a coach that gives you freedom on the offensive end, it's up to them really to understand how to really piece it all together. Because as long as--

[AUDIO OUT]

--commit on the defensive side, give effort on the defensive side, you're going to have the freedom on the offensive.

AMIT MANN: You earn it, yeah.

JEVOHN SHEPHERD: Yeah, which is sometimes a gift and a curse being that young, because it takes a lot of maturity. It takes a lot of self awareness to say, OK, I'm just going to stick in this lane. And I'm going to allow it to grow out, slowly but surely. And I think early on, late last year, early this year, before he had gotten hurt, he was still in the mode of, no, I'm just going to go, go, go. And that kind of impacted him a bit negatively.

AMIT MANN: Sure.

JEVOHN SHEPHERD: Now he's a bit more tunnel visioned, a bit more narrowed, a bit more focused. And it's paying dividends.

Latest Stories

  • 'Very difficult' to oust Russia from Ukraine in 2023 -Milley

    STORY: "From a military standpoint, this is a very, very difficult fight," the top U.S. general said at a press conference following an international Ukraine support conference at Germany’s U.S. Ramstein Air Base."For this year, it would be militarily difficult to eject the Russian forces from every inch of Russian occupied Ukraine," Milley added, noting that it could still be possible. Miley said he believed the war would end at a negotiating table, and said Putin "should and could" end the war today.

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Pascal Siakam is receiving the ultimate respect from opposing teams

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Murray's 29 help Hawks finish strong, beat Knicks 139-124

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, Trae Young added 27 and the streaking Atlanta Hawks pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 139-124 on Friday night. The Hawks (24-22), eighth in the Eastern Conference, extended their season-best winning streak to five games. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and Okongwu scored 14 off the bench. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 32 points and nine rebounds but was held scoreless in the final period. Atlanta led only

  • How Calvin Booth transitioned from NBA journeyman to Nuggets general manager

    Ten years in the league and a thoughtful, observant nature have served Booth well as he emerged as an NBA executive.

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • What price paradise? How a Mallorcan artists’ haven became ‘a ghost town’

    Residents say Deià was once a thriving village community – before the millionaires and billionaires moved in

  • Scottie Barnes is back! Here's what the Raptors changed

    Amit Mann discusses how the Toronto Raptors have evolved Scottie Barnes' role in their offence and how it's paying off for everyone. Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The 13th-rank

  • Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open by No. 4 Caroline Garcia

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday. Garcia dominated with the serve, delivering 11 aces in a spirited match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes at Rod Laver Stadium. The tournament's fourth seed also converted two of three breakpoint opportunities, while Fernandez capitalized on just one of nine. ""I felt after the first set it wa

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve