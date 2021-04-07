Overrated/Underrated: Raptors making the playoffs
Few things have gone right this season for the Raptors, who must balance playoff aspirations with long-term strategy.
Florida has spent some of the cap space it created by trading Brett Connolly.
Going into Saturday, Justin Rose had a one-shot lead over Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris, the last two players to get into the field, while Jordan Spieth was two shots behind.
Canada won't play for a medal at this year's men's world curling championship, which was suspended Friday night because of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.
Portland could be without two players and its coach in a future game.
Bills lineman Cody Ford was fined for this block, which NFL officials now say is perfectly legal.
A Houston Chronicle reporter had plenty to say about Texans QB's accusers.
It's "ah-CUHN-ya," people.
Johnson finished 25 strokes worse than his performance in 2020.
Toronto acquired centre Riley Nash — who is out for weeks with a lower body injury — from the Blue Jackets on Friday for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick.
“We’ve never run from it,” said Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, during a wide-ranging news conference Friday.
Si Woo Kim snapped his putter in the middle of Round 2 of the Masters, forced to use a wood and is still in contention.
The UEFA Champions League resumes with four quarterfinal matchups you'll certainly want to tune in for.
METAIRIE, La. — Veteran Matt Giteau kicked 11 points and the expansion Los Angeles Giltinis ran in six tries in a 43-16 victory over the Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby play Saturday.The Giltinis (3-0-0) took control by reeling off 26 straight points after Toronto cut the lead to 10-9 in the first half at the Gold Mine, also known as Shrine on Arline. The game was called in the 80th minute due to the threat of lightning.Manuel Montero scored the lone try for Toronto (1-3-0). Tayler Adams kicked three penalties and a conversion.Corey Thomas, Adam Ashe, John Ryberg, Angus Cottrell, Harrison Goddard and Harry McNulty scored tries for L.A. which led 17-9 at the half. The 38-year-old Giteau, who won 103 caps for Australia, booted a penalty and four conversions. Luke Burton contributed a conversion.L.A. scored 21 points around halftime with Arrows prop Gaston Cortes in the sin-bin.Toronto has shifted its base of operations to suburban Atlanta, sharing facilities with Rugby ATL, due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Saturday's game was slated to be a Toronto home match but, because Lupo Family Field at Life University in suburban Marietta was unavailable, was moved to New Orleans as the first half of a doubleheader also featuring NOLA Gold and the Austin Gilgronis.The Giltinis and Gilgronis, both named after cocktails, are owned by Australian entrepreneur Adam Gilchrist.The Arrows matchday 23 featured 16 Canadians, including nine internationals. There were also four Argentina and two Uruguay internationals. DTH van der Merwe, Canada's all-time leading try-scorer, started on the wing for the Giltinis. The 34-year-old scored the first two tries in Giltinis history in the season-opening win over New England at the L.A. Coliseum.Toronto won the ball back from the opening kickoff, drawing a penalty on the ensuing attack for a 3-0 lead after two minutes. Giteau tied it in the sixth minute on a Giltinis penalty.Thomas crashed over in the eighth minute for a converted try and a 10-3 lead after a Giltinis lineout following a penalty in the Toronto corner. Thomas is Australian but qualifies for Canada through his Edmonton-born father.Toronto kicked for the corner after L.A. prop Blake Rogers was called for a high tackle. The Arrows forwards laid siege to the goal-line in the 20th minute only to lose possession via a knock-on. Adams cut the lead to 10-9 with penalties in the 28th and 34th minutes.Cortes was sin-binned late in the half for a professional foul as L.A. attacked the Arrows goal-line. The Giltinis opted to tap-and-go, only to commit a handling error, one of several times they shot themselves in the foot in the first half.The Giltinis increased their lead to 17-9 with a pushover try that saw Ashe touch down from the back of the scrum in the last play of the half.Thomas who had a fine first half, had to be helped off in the 39th minute with an apparent leg injury.The Giltinis increased their lead to 31-9 with two converted tries in the first six minutes of the second half. The powerful Ryberg touched down in the corner for a converted try as the Arrows failed to hold onto the ball following the kickoff. Cottrell went over in the 45th, dragging defenders with him.A prolonged Arrows attack went for naught due to a forward pass with winger Gaston Mieres headed for the corner. Toronto replacement forward Mike Sheppard exited in the 53rd minute after getting the worst of a tackle. He managed to walk off under his own steam after several minutes of treatment.Goddard went over on the blind side after van der Merwe was stopped just short of the line in the 60th.Montero finally snapped the Giltinis' 26-point run with a converted try in the 64th minute, capping off a Toronto attack with a fine run down the left. McNulty added a late try for the Giltinis.The Arrows opened the season with two losses — 24-21 at Rugby ATL and 39-24 at the Utah Warriors — before bouncing back to down Old Glory DC 40-19.The expansion Giltinis won twice at home, defeating the New England Free Jacks 42-27 and defending champion Seattle Seawolves 57-26, before a third-week bye.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021 The Canadian Press
Jacob deGrom retires Chad Wallach to record his 14th strikeout of the game, tying a career high
The U.S. preserved a remarkable unbeaten streak, but had its win streak snapped two short of a program record.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Florida Panthers addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending injury by acquiring defenceman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. For Buffalo, the last-place Sabres continued selling off assets by acquiring a third-round draft pick in what is not expected to be their final move before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. The Sabres traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month, and are in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract. At 9-25-6, Buffalo is all but mathematically out of contention, and in position to match the NHL playoff drought record of 10 seasons. Montour is a pending unrestricted free-agent completing a one-year, $3.85 million contract. The Panthers add a two-way defenceman to a lineup that lost its top blueliner in Ekblad, who will miss 12 weeks after having surgery on March 30 to repair a broken left leg. The trade was announced as Florida took the ice to play at Dallas, and with the Panthers in a tight race for first place in the Central Division standings. Florida fell from first place to a tie with Tampa Bay for second after back-to-back losses to Carolina this week. “Brandon is a capable and talented right-shot defenceman who will have an immediate impact on our club,” Panthers GM Bill Zito said in a statement released by the team. “His two-way acumen and ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers.” The Panthers opened salary cap space on Thursday in a trade that sent forward Brett Connolly and defenceman Riley Stillman to Chicago for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenceman Lucas Carlsson. Montour, who turns 27 on Sunday, is in his fifth NHL season and has been with Buffalo since the Sabres acquired him from Anaheim on Feb. 24, 2019. He has five goals — four coming in his last seven games — and 14 points in 38 games this season. Overall, the 2014 second-round draft pick has 29 goals and 76 assists for 105 points in 281 career games. Sabres interim coach Don Granato praised Montour for not allowing trade discussions to affect his performance over the past few weeks. “Through this, Brandon was incredible. He played hard last night. He kept this out of his mind when the puck dropped,” said Granato, referring to the Sabres' 4-3 loss to Washington on Friday. “He was a lot of fun to be around. He’s competitive. Brings a lot of energy, a lot of life,” Granato added. “Of course, you don’t like losing guys like that, but we all understand and it’s part of our game." NOTES: Granato said barring a setback, rookie centre Dylan Cozens is scheduled to return for Buffalo’s game at Philadelphia on Sunday. Cozens has missed six games with an upper body injury. ... Granato said D Will Borgen isn’t expected to resume practicing until Buffalo returns from its three-game road trip, which ends at Washington on Thursday. Borgen has missed 26 games with a broken forearm. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press
Gio Urshela dives to stop a ball on the infield and throws from the seat of his pants to get the out at first base
Mitch Haniger smashes a solo home run to left field in the top of the 3rd inning to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead
Taylor Trammell crushes a solo home run off Michael Pineda for his first career home run, giving the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning