Raptors Player Previews: Lowry & Siakam
Host William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic to discuss if Kyle Lowry can maintain his elite production and how Pascal Siakam overcomes his playoff doubts.
William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic to preview the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors.
<p>Raptors head coach watched like many of us Pascal Siakam struggle in the bubble. A portion of training camp is being used to figure out how to get the All-Star forward easier looks around the rim.</p>
ROME — Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has died after a long illness. He was 64.Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, said Thursday he died in her arms. She said Rossi died in his sleep at the hospital after she promised him she would care for their children and assuring him that he “had already done so much."“He didn't want to go, but I hugged him hard and I told him, ‘Paolo, now go. Enough, you've suffered enough. Now leave this body,'" she said. “And then he went to sleep."Cappelletti spoke to reporters outside the La Scotta hospital in Siena, where Rossi had been treated over the past year and where family members gathered Thursday. State-run RAI television, where Rossi worked as a sportscaster, said he had been diagnosed with an incurable illness.Cappelletti had announced the death on Instagram, posting a picture of the couple with the caption “Per sempre," Italian for “Forever."In a Facebook post, Cappelletti added: “There will never be another one like you, unique, special, after you there is absolute nothingness."Rossi had a remarkable career comeback, leading Italy to the World Cup title after returning from a suspension following a betting scandal in 1980.He scored six goals at the tournament in Spain, including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Brazil and the opening goal in a 3-1 win over West Germany in the final. He was also voted FIFA player of the year in 1982.The Italian soccer federation said it would fly flags at half-staff in a sign of mourning.“We have lost a friend and an icon of our soccer," federation president Gabriele Gravina said. “He took an entire country by the hand, which rejoiced in the streets, for him and with him. He is permanently linked to the Azzurri and has inspired generations of forwards with his style."Italian president Sergio Mattarella also offered his condolences for Rossi's “premature" passing.“Remembering his courtesy and his humanity, I express condolences and closeness to his family," the Italian head of state said in a statement.Former teammate Stefano Collovati told RAI Radio 1 that he received the news from the phone chat used by the 1982 team members, many of whom expressed devastation at Rossi's passing.“I heard five minutes ago. I'm so sorry. It was out of the blue," former teammate Dino Zoff told the ANSA news agency. “It had been a while that we hadn't spoken, he had said something but we didn't think it was so serious."Rossi won two Serie A titles and a European Cup while playing for Juventus. He also played for AC Milan before moving into sportscasting at Italy's top networks.RAI sports presenter Enrico Varriale, who worked with Rossi, posted on Twitter about the star forward’s death.“Very sad news: Paolo Rossi left us,” Varriale wrote. “Unforgettable Pablito, who made us all fall in love in that summer of ’82 and who has been a precious and competent workmate at RAI in recent years. RIP dear Paolo.”In a statement, Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said the Italian league was in mourning.“Paolo Rossi made us feel proud to be Italian," Dal Pino said, “he was the hero of all of us.”Cappelletti said a memorial service was planned for Vincenza and that Rossi's remains would be cremated, a decision she took in agreement with their children.“I want to have him near me forever," she said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Considered from almost any perspective, 2020 has been a dark and tumultuous year for international, high performance, sport. The Olympics and Paralympics were shut down for the first time since the Second World War. The avowed purpose of the Games, which is to gather people from every walk of life and myriad geographical locations, ran counter to the need to keep the planet's population safe and healthy. The relevance of the spectacle itself is increasingly in question. "It's an uphill battle sometimes," said Tricia Smith, a four-time Olympian and rowing medallist who is a lawyer as well as the president of the Canadian Olympic Committee. "But I do believe in the Games and I think they're worth fighting for." It's bound to be a struggle given all that's changed. Corruption and doping are issues which constantly plague the movement. Fewer cities are vying to host the Games because of the enormous costs associated with the undertaking. Sustainability is a problem given the lavish infrastructure required to accommodate tens of thousands of competitors and officials not to mention millions of international visitors. WATCH | The year athletes refused to shut up and play: Herculean task All this for an event which may occur once in the host city's history. Intricate and expensive global security is something the Olympics and Paralympics are forced to deal with whereas professional sports leagues, by and large, find this much more manageable and far less costly. Add to this the need to philosophically accommodate and respect human beings from every race, religion, gender, orientation, ability and social standing with one, overriding, set of values known loosely as "Olympism." It is a Herculean task made even more difficult by the fact that athletes are more socially conscious than ever before, more inspired to make their views known and to use the Olympic and Paralympic platforms to voice their opinions on issues which are of vital importance to them. The International Olympic Committee and athletes around the world are agonizing over the prospect of the playing field becoming a place of protest and demonstration. Now the task is to come up with a solution that makes sense for all and allows for peaceful competition. Then there's the matter of spectators. The vast congregation is at the very foundation of the spectacle. For more than 125 years the great, global gathering has come to reflect the planet's diversity as well as the traits all human beings share. Unlike the NHL or the NBA, the Olympics and Paralympics would find it difficult to thrive in a bubble. The Games are much more than a made-for-TV sporting event. Their mission is supposed to be about building bridges between human beings. "The power of sport to unite is undeniable," said Mohammed Ahmed, Canada's top distance runner who won a bronze medal at the 2019 world athletics championships in the 5,000-metre event. "There is something special about the world coming together to demonstrate how much we all hold in common. But the Olympic movement can stand to innovate through new, youthful, and diverse voices, rooting out corruption from the top down." Ahmed is Muslim and came to Canada with his parents, who are Somalian refugees, when he was 11. Even though he acknowledges the failings inherent in the Olympics, he very much believes in the spirit the Games represent. "From a personal perspective I find the thought of fulfilling a childhood dream worthwhile," he said. "It is a goal born of innocent ambition, without any thought of how or what it takes to get there." Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold agrees. She's a two-time flyweight Pan American Games champion who was hospitalized by illness the night before her quarter-final bout at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. A weakened Bujold, who was touted as a medal contender at her first Games, rose from her sick bed to answer the bell but lost the fight and was forced to wait, as it turns out, five more years for another shot at Olympic glory when she'll be 34 years old. In the interim she got married and gave birth to a baby girl named Kate. This week it was announced that her sport will be gender equal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and for the first time there will be as many women as men competing at the Games. "This is going to provide hope. It brings positivity," Bujold said between training sessions in Kitchener, Ont. "When I first started boxing for women wasn't even in the Olympics. It's exciting to see future generations of women having greater opportunity than I've had. We're using sport to create equality. As an athlete you have an opportunity to have a voice in other aspects of life." But apart from the impression she can make as a pugilist, Bujold's aim is to have a positive influence on her child. "My daughter is all about singing O Canada these days," she said with a laugh. "This will be the end of my career. I think it's important to be all-in even though the circumstances are different than I would have liked them to be. It will send a strong message to my little girl that you can go after your dreams." I think we cannot underestimate the power of sport to change the way people think. - Chantal Petitclerc Wheelchair racer and Paralympic legend Chantal Petitclerc is a member of the Canadian Senate and remains a vocal advocate not only for athletes but for all people with a disability. She has steadfastly trumpeted the value of the Games. "I think we cannot underestimate the power of sport to change the way people think," Petitclerc said. Alpine skier Josh Dueck, the newly appointed Team Canada chef de mission for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, acknowledged the inspirational component of what he's involved with but pointed to the more instinctual attraction of the event. "These are the beautiful derivatives of the Games and the Paralympic Movement as whole," he said. "To bring awareness to the importance of inclusivity, equality, and accessibility. "But it's truly the spirit of our being that comes to the surface. We're able to dissolve the barriers to express the essence of who we are. We are there to be the athletes we were born to be." So much confronts the Olympics and Paralympics at the present time. And the logistics in order to make them happen in the wake of the pandemic are mind-boggling. But the prospect exists that there will be four major Games within the space of a year. If they do indeed happen, by whatever means, many believe they could be a part of the world's ability to heal itself. "We are united by our humanity and you can't help but build trust when you are connected with other people through something like the Olympics," Smith said. "It doesn't matter where you are from, what colour, what race, what religion, or what sex you happen to be. You have a chance to inspire the world. "That's why we do it. The Olympics is the message. That's what connects us. It's the humanity."
When the New York Jets kept sending blitzes at Derek Carr, the Las Vegas quarterback kept looking Darren Waller's way.For good reason.The athletic tight end has proven to be one of the most difficult matchups in the NFL, with the speed to get loose from bigger linebackers and safeties, and the size to outmanoeuvr smaller cornerbacks.“Whenever you know you have a guy that it’s man-to-man coverage and you know he can win, you can confidently, against any blitz, take your drop, step up and throw him the ball,” Carr said Wednesday. “The knowledge that before you take that snap, you know you have a guy that can win like that, it makes all the difference in the world. You can play more confidently at the position.”Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Jets, becoming the fourth tight end with at least 200 yards receiving and two TDs in a single game.Waller racked up 10 of those catches for 115 yards when the Jets blitzed. But he even made contributions when he wasn’t getting open for receptions. Waller stayed in to block to give Carr time to beat an all-out blitz in the closing seconds for the game-winning 46-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III.“The dude is unbelievable,” Carr said. “He gets the credit because the fantasy stat people love him, but especially on stuff like that, he doesn’t get nearly enough credit for what he can do in the run and pass game protection-wise. He’s the complete package. I think he’s the best in the league.”Waller’s journey to stardom has been an inspiring one. After nearly squandering his career in Baltimore because of a drug addiction, he has developed into one of the most dependable pieces on the Raiders.Waller was suspended four games in 2016 and all of 2017 because of drug violations. He spent most of 2018 on the Ravens' practice squad before the Raiders plucked him away late that season.He blossomed into one of the top tight ends in the league last season with 90 catches for 1,145 yards, which helped him earn a long-term deal with the Raiders.He has built on that this year, ranking second among all tight ends with 77 catches for 742 yards to go along with seven TDs.“I feel like this season I’ve improved as a player and a person,” Waller said. “Of course, there’s been games where the numbers weren’t what people may have expected. Every week my mindset is whether I have 20 yards or 200, I still come to work the next week with the same mindset each day and stay on top of my habits and let the results take care of themselves.”Waller has been Carr’s security blanket this season, getting 27.9% of the quarterback's targets, the highest mark of any tight end and fifth-highest in the league.While many of those passes have been of the short variety, contributing to Waller’s rather pedestrian 8.5 yards per catch over the first 12 weeks, he was able to deliver some big plays against the Jets.Six of his catches went for at least 15 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown. The only other Raiders player with that many catches for at least 15 yards in a single game in the past 30 years was Tim Brown, who did it three times in the 1990s.“We’re looking to get Waller the ball as many times as possible because he’s a great player,” coach Jon Gruden said. “The opportunity presented itself. They blitzed 40 times and a lot of those blitz coverages involve man-to-man coverage, so you try to go to your top dog and that’s what we did on several of those occasions.”NOTES: The Raiders signed CB Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the team before stints in Dallas and Buffalo this year. Worley likely won’t be able to play this week. ... RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), CB Damon Arnette (concussion, neck) and S Jeff Heath (concussion) all missed practice with injuries. ... S Johnathan Abram was limited after missing last week with a knee injury. ... RT Trent Brown was a full participant as he tries to return from the COVID-19 list.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are already in. No surprise for the defending Super Bowl champions.Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more, but they're also on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.After that, well, there are plenty of other contenders who might have something to say about the conference being just a top-heavy twosome.Buffalo and Cleveland are 9-3, with Tennessee, Miami and Indianapolis all 8-4. They'd all be in the playoffs right now with this season's expanded, seven-team format.Baltimore and Las Vegas are still in the mix at 7-5. And it's never smart to count out a Bill Belichick-coached team, especially with New England surging with four wins in its last five games to get to .500 at 6-6.A division-by-division look at the AFC playoff race going into the final quarter of the season:AFC EASTJosh Allen and the Bills could make a massive statement when they take on the Steelers at home Sunday night. The third-year quarterback has played his way into the MVP conversation and another impressive performance — and a win — would justify that buzz. It would also put Buffalo well in line for its first division title since 1995.But the Dolphins are still swimming right there with the Bills. Miami and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are just a game behind Buffalo in the race for the division, but host the Chiefs on Sunday. Still, there's a chance the regular-season finale at Buffalo on Jan. 3 could decide who finishes on top.The Patriots have been that team for 11 straight years — with Tom Brady at quarterback, of course — but that streak appears in serious jeopardy. Belichick's bunch has this going, though: After a road game Thursday night against the Rams, New England's final three opponents are all in the division — at Miami, home vs. Buffalo and home against the currently 0-12 New York Jets.AFC NORTHThe Steelers were just cruising along, giving those undefeated ’72 Dolphins something to think about when — whoa! — the Washington Football Team dashed any dreams of perfection in Pittsburgh with a stunning 23-17 upset Monday night.Now, winning the division is far from a certainty, especially with Baker Mayfield and the Browns on a four-game winning streak and looking like the scary squad many have been expecting. Pittsburgh still has a two-game lead and could clinch with a win and a Browns loss to Baltimore, but the division could come down to these two playing in what will likely be chilly Cleveland in the the regular-season finale.Oh, and don’t forget about Baltimore, which might be out of the division race, but got Lamar Jackson back from a one-game COVID-19 absence and snapped a three-game skid with a 34-17 win over Dallas on Tuesday night. The Ravens host the Browns next, but then finish with three straight opponents currently with losing records: home vs. Jacksonville (1-11) and the New York Giants (5-7), and at Cincinnati (2-9-1).AFC SOUTHTennessee and Indianapolis split their two regular-season meetings and fittingly sit tied atop the division with four games left.Ryan Tannehill and the Titans would seem to have the easier path to winning the South — which would be their first division title since 2008 — with only one team with a winning record (Green Bay at 9-3) remaining on their schedule. They also have: at Jacksonville, home vs. Detroit (5-7) and wrap up the regular season at Houston (4-8).Meanwhile, the Colts are winners of three of their last four, with the only loss during that stretch coming at home against the Titans two weeks ago. Philip Rivers' squad will be at Las Vegas (7-5), home vs. Houston, at Pittsburgh and home vs. Jacksonville to wrap things up.The Texans have been competitive under interim coach Romeo Crennel, going 4-4 after an 0-4 start with Bill O'Brien. They're still probably too far back to contend, but could make things interesting down the stretch with games against Indy and Tennessee.AFC WESTThe Chiefs earned a playoff berth last week and would have already clinched their fifth straight division title if not for since-fired Jets defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams' bizarre play call that allowed the Raiders to pull off a stunning 31-28 victory at New York last Sunday.Kansas City can take care of business itself by winning (or tying) Sunday at Miami — in the stadium where the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February. A loss (or tie) by the Raiders at home against Indianapolis would also give coach Andy Reid and his Chiefs the division.Las Vegas has been up and down all season and was 5 seconds from staring at a three-game skid, capped by an embarrassing loss to the lowly Jets. But fate — and Williams' Zero Blitz call — intervened. Jon Gruden hopes to have running back Josh Jacobs back soon from a sprained ankle and safety Johnathan Abram from a knee injury, and the Raiders will probably need them to stay in the hunt.The Broncos (4-8) and Chargers (3-9) could be looking at coaching changes after the season, but both could have an impact in the AFC playoff hunt as they each face the Raiders once during the final stretch.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
NEW YORK — National League MVP Freddie Freeman was one of three Atlanta Braves selected to the All-MLB first team on Wednesday night.The slugging first baseman was joined by Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and starting pitcher Max Fried. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was chosen for the second team, giving the NL East champions more honorees than any other club following a 2020 season reduced to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.San Diego had two players on the top team: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado.Cy Young Award winners Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians also made the first team. Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom rounded out the five starters.The rest of the first team featured Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, and outfielders Mookie Betts from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. The relievers were Tampa Bay’s Nick Anderson and Oakland’s Liam Hendriks.AL MVP José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox was the first baseman on the second team, which also included Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Indians third baseman José Ramírez. Acuña was joined in the outfield by Michael Conforto of the Mets and Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants. The designated hitter was 40-year-old Minnesota veteran Nelson Cruz.The starting pitchers were Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres, Kenta Maeda of the Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland closer Brad Hand and NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams from Milwaukee were the relievers.Votes for the second annual All-MLB teams were cast by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other Major League Baseball officials.Betts received the most votes from fans. Trout, deGrom and LeMahieu were the only players elected to the first team each of the past two years.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Jackson, Tennessee, lost its Double-A baseball team for next season, one of 40 cities dropped as professional affiliates as Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut to 120 farm teams.The New York-Penn League, which started in 1939, was eliminated and the Pioneer League, founded the same year, lost its affiliated status and became an independent partner league. The Appalachian League was converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.Each franchise’s top four affiliates will include one team apiece at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Additional clubs are allowed at spring training complexes and in the Dominican Republic.Jackson had fielded a Double-A team since 1998, first as a farm team of the Chicago Cubs through 2006, then of Seattle through 2016 and Arizona since 2017. The Amarillo Sod Poodles will switch to the Diamondbacks from San Diego, and the San Antonio Missions from Milwaukee to the Padres, dropping down from Triple-A.“If we have the necessary advocacy, Major League Baseball has stated a commitment to provide sustainable opportunities for the Jackson Generals to maintain professional baseball,” Generals general manager Marcus Sabata said in a statement. “We will wait, respectfully, for more clarity and for the process to play out while continuing to advocate for, and invest in, the city of Jackson and the state of Tennessee.”MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which had governed the minors since 1901, is closing down, and the minors will be run from MLB's office in New York under the supervision of Peter Woodfork, MLB's new senior vice-president of minor league operations and development.Washington is dropping the Fresno Grizzlies in California as its Triple-A team in favour of Rochester, New York, which had been affiliated with Minnesota. The Twins’ Triple-A team will be the St. Paul Saints, which had been an independent team.The Saints, one of the rare independent clubs to become a farm team, play at 7,000-seat CHS Field, a 5-year-old ballpark about 11 miles east of Target Field at the other end of a light rail line. CHS Field served as Minnesota’s alternate training site during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.Minnesota moved its Double-A affiliate from Pensacola, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas.“We have long admired the creative excellence of Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and their team in making the Saints one of America’s most successful minor league brands,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said. “We are incredibly excited at the thought of Minnesota baseball fans having the opportunity to watch their favourite Twins prospects as they wear the Saints uniform and play at gorgeous CHS Field. Simply put, a Twins-Saints partnership would not only be historic, but a wonderful boon for baseball in the Twin Cities and beyond.”Frenso, California, will wind up as the Low-A team of Colorado, according to the Fresno City Council. The Rockies were planning to terminate their affiliation with Lancaster, California.Major league teams issued 119 invitations Wednesday, and the Rockies then became the final franchise to settle its alignment when the Fresno City Council approved the deal.The Frederick Keys of the Carolina League also lost professional status. The team, which had been a Baltimore affiliate, will be part of the Draft League that was announced last month for prospects ahead of the amateur draft.The Nashville Sounds of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League reunite with Milwaukee, its parent club from 2005-14, from Texas. Rock Round rejoins the Rangers after two seasons with Houston, and the Sugar Land Skeeters move to the PCL from the independent Atlantic League to become Houston’s top farm team.The Jacksonville Shrimp move up from Double-A to Triple-A with the Miami Marlins. The Wichita Wind Surge, who were to have started as Miami’s Triple-A team in the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season, will drop a level to affiliate with the Twins. The team had been the Marlins’ Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes through 2019.Binghamton, New York, which had been targeted for elimination, will remain as the New York Mets’ Double-A team.“This result is nothing short of a home run,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat who is minority leader.The Brooklyn Cyclones shift from the New York-Penn League to the new High-A full season Mid-Atlantic League and remain with the Mets. As part of the changes announced by the Yankees last month, short-season Staten Island is being dropped along with Double-A Trenton, New Jersey, which will be replaced by Somerset, New Jersey. Trenton will join the Draft League.Hudson Valley moves from Tampa Bay’s New York-Penn team to the Yankees’ Mid-Atlantic League team, while Lansing stays in the Midwest League and shifts from Toronto to Oakland. The Augusta GreenJackets of the South Atlantic League shift to Atlanta from San Francisco, and the Asheville Tourists switch to Houston from Colorado.The Florida State League and California League shift to Low-A from High-A.___AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell and Teresa Walker contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press
