Raptors' patience paying off with Precious Achiuwa

The Toronto Raptors stated from the beginning of the season that this is a development year and look no further than the growth of Precious Achiuwa to see why it was a smart decision. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: It's not always about-- Yeah, right. Like, knowing where your spot is on the court, and just being the person that just makes things simpler on yourself, right? Doc Rivers is very good at this. His coaching prowess in clutch situations is a bit suspect sometimes, but he does a great job of giving players roles and saying, this is what I need you to do, and that's all you. Do nothing else.

So, whether it's catch and shoot 3's, or just making that one dribble so you can hit a pull-up after you have a contest, these are the things we want you to do, and Precious, he's kind of figuring that out a little bit.

YASMIN DUALE: Yeah. I think that his recent developments showed why they gave him so much of a longer leash. I always wondered why is Precious allowed to dribble so much, and throw all these crazy shots and stuff. But it's clear that they were trying to unlock something in him. And what's interesting is that you can't really teach that kind of confidence he has, to just play a determined drive and stuff like that. It's something that you have to really build in some players. But he just has that confidence already instilled, like he's always willing to take the shot. So when he, I think, received the green light to take more 3's, it just kind of took him to the next level.

Because I feel like it's weird to pigeonhole a player into a non-shooter in his sophomore season. It's just weird. Because he can't shoot in his rookie year, he's not going to be able to in his second year? Did he get enough minutes and reps on the Heat squad, that didn't really play him too many minutes?

AMIT MANN: You're saying it. You're saying it.

YASMIN DUALE: Yeah, so on a team where he's given that leeway, yeah, I remember writing the piece and being kind of reluctant to call him, is he a shooter? I don't know. We were recently having a conversation, like, when do you determine someone's a shooter? And then someone's like, when they become a shooter. You just have to kind of become one, and then we'll stop asking if you are one, and they start respecting you on scouting reports and whatnot.

Story continues

So I think that he's just seizing every opportunity, and he's not afraid to fail, which is such an important trait in a developing player. He's not afraid to throw up a crazy circus shot after dribbling for 23 seconds. I think it's part of-- it's been a huge part of his development to have that confidence, and not every guy has it. It's always easy to forget that he's a sophomore player. He's in his second year, and he's on a great trajectory. He's about as good as you'd hope for his draft positioning and everything so far.

AMIT MANN: He's got a bit of that Nick Young in him, right? The next one is going to go in.

YASMIN DUALE: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: I swear, coach. I swear. I'm going get hot right here. You're going to see it. You're going to see it.

In that Suns game, I believe, and if I'm a good lip reader, I don't know if I am, but I believe he looked at JaVale McGee almost directly in the eye and said, you can't guard me. It was a possession where Precious drove from the 3-point line, he faked and then he drove to the bucket, and yeah, he looked at JaVale McGee. He's like, yeah, you can't guard me.