Raptors' Pascal Siakam on the most memorable bucket of his NBA career

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses Toronto's season, why his 4th quarter shot in Game 6 of the 2019 finals vs. the Warriors is a memorable basket and what motivates him.

Video Transcript

PASCAL SIAKAM: I think obviously, you don't never want to put anything on injuries and guys being in and out. But also for us, just like, again, we had some tough games where I feel like if we win those games, it looks like a total different season, right? So I just think that sometimes it's a little harder than what we expect and what we want it to be, but I just feel like I like how we are as a team and how we continue to fight. And everyone in that locker room wants to continue to get better and wants to get to where we want to get to, and where we know that we should be at.

- What's the way your season has gone as well?

PASCAL SIAKAM: I think for me, like again, I don't try to separate my season with the team's season. I feel like it's together, it's the same, and my focus is mostly on that-- like, continuing to figure out everything that I can do to be the best player that I can be to help my team win. And that's literally all I really care about, and I'm trying my best. And I'm going to continue to try as hard as I can for us to be where we're supposed to be.

- Pascal, Pascal, what was the most memorable bucket in your career?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Memorable bucket in my career? I think obviously, the championship. Game 6, Golden State, like, you know, that shot, I just feel like yeah, winning a championship, that's why you play-- you play the game, and you want to be able to win. And to be able to be a part of something that helped our team win a championship, giving a whole country and a whole city joy like that, that for me was probably the best one.

I just feel like I want to continue to evolve as a player. Like, that's literally my goal every single day, and that's what I think about every time I work and everything I do. I just want to maximize the amount of time that I have playing this game and want it to be the best that I can be.

Story continues

- Two more.

- What's a part of your game that you still kind of need to evolve [INAUDIBLE]

PASCAL SIAKAM: I think everything. I think you can sharpen everything, you know? I just feel like I want to continue to get better at 3's. Playmaking, like midrange. Like everything, all facets of my game. I just always feel like you can sharpen it and and even add new things.