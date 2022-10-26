Raptors' Pascal Siakam is dictating the plot of offensive possessions

Pascal Siakam has shown a growth in his shotmaking and playmaking to a point where he is now one step ahead of defences. Full video looking at revealing stats in the early going of the Raptors season is on our Yahoo Sports Canada Youtube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: At the tail end of last season-- maybe towards the second half, I guess-- they increased his usage. He became more of the number one option on the Toronto Raptors. And this season, they are doubling down with it. As I mentioned earlier, Fred VanVleet is taking less shots. Pascal Siakam is one of those guys who's taking more of those opportunities. When it comes to his process on offense, he is the storyteller on every offensive possession.

And you know what? This season, he is creating the plot in every single possession. That's how good he is now. He is dictating exactly what the defense is doing. When you are manipulating defenders and baiting them into what you want, you create open looks for your teammates-- that's special. That's high-octane creation.

He has the size to wait an extra second to collapse the defense just a bit more. So Fred, Gary, OG and so forth have that much more of a cleaner look. And then boom, two-handed jump pass, one-handed skip pass on the money. Pascal is developing as a late shot clock finisher. That says superstar stuff, where your team is like, all right, we tried our first two options in a possession. We need something. Can you help us? We need you to bail us out.

And he's doing that more than he's ever done in his NBA career so far-- more than last season, more than the year prior. He's hitting tough shots. He's becoming a tough shot maker. Every single superstar needs to have that ability, and he's creating that. He's already a number one option, like I said earlier, but now, Pascal is becoming a cerebral superstar who is on the verge of a triple double every single night.

And I can't wait to see him against some of those bottom 15 defenses. We've seen him against the Cavs, good defense. The Brooklyn Nets, we saw what happened. Miami, let's see what happens against some of these below-tier defenses, because the numbers could be scary.