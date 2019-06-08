Raptors one win from first NBA title in the team's 24-year history

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from their first NBA championship in the team's 24-year history. Kawhi Leonard scored 17 of his 36 points in the third quarter to lead to Raptors to a gritty 105-92 come-from-behind victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Raptors, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, can capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy on home court at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

