The Raptors' No.13 pick: Why Nick Smith Jr. could be an instant fit

Amit Mann and Harp Grewal discuss NBA draft prospect Nick Smith Jr., who has talents the Toronto Raptors are currently missing. Listen to the full episode on Smith Jr. and Cason Wallace on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.

- For sure, maybe he's not the best team defender, right? He's not going to be exactly Cason Wallace on that side. On ball, he's probably not going to be him either. But with his size and the length he has--

- Mm-hmm.

- --as I said, a 6' 9" wingspan--

- No, 100%. The wingspan makes a difference, especially--

- Yeah.

- --like we mentioned with Cason and the guarding, 1, 2, 3, guarding a 6' 8", you were saying. You know, that helps contest on that shot, right?

- Yeah.

- So like guys like Kawhi Leonard has a high release. So if Cason is going up against him it might be a little tricky, you know?

- Mm-hmm.

- But you have Nick Smith now has his shot contest is going to be right there.

- Yeah.

- So those small things matter. And you never know. People change when they get to the NBA too. And like you said, we only saw him 17 games.

- Yeah, offensively, how would you assess his-- I guess, let's just look at like his on ball creation, his self-creation for himself offensively--

- Mm-hmm.

- --because that's where I think he really starts to pop, as a prospect.

- Mm-hmm. Yeah, that's what I noticed too with him just watching him all year. I watched him in high school too. One thing in high school he showed more of-- and I think I think NBA personnel and the Raptors probably are looking at his high school stuff a lot too, because he was number one prospect--

- Yeah.

- In high school, he used to create a lot for himself.

- Mm-hmm.

- Isolation. You know, like you said, he has wiggle go to his game. Got to his 3 point off the dribble. Used his moves to get to the rim. At Arkansas, more so, what I saw from him that's very high level was his pace.

- Yeah.

- You know? He had-- he has great pace, man. He can go slow too quick. He can score multiple different ways. Touch around the basket is very good.

- Yeah.

- You know? And his levels of speed and how he controls the tempo-- when I'm watching him, it seems like he's controlling the tempo on offense just off those ball screens, you know?

- Mm-hmm.

- And Cason Wallace was total opposite, where he seems like he's one speed at some times. His change of space isn't as good as Nick Smith, for sure.

- Mm-hmm.

- And that, looking at the new head coach, he has more of a euro game, Nick Smith does, coming off these ball screens--

- Yeah.

- --then Cason, for sure--

- Mm-hmm.

- --for sure, just based off what I've seen. And I really like that about him.

- Do you see a little bit of Jamal Crawford in his game?

- Yes.

- Yeah?

- A little bit of Jamal, Raptor, Lou Will.

- Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, yeah--

- Yeah, I see a little bit of Lou Will. When I saw him, I was like, this guy kind of moves like Lou Will.

- Yeah.

- But Lou Will was next level, but for sure, he has that wiggle, like these guys.

- Yeah, and the Twitch, there's a tough shot making ability with them. And I love the runners, the floaters, the push shots. He can do it off as a true runner going left, and he hits right, and then if it's attack and a close out, it's one dribble, two dribbles, off two feet floater, or push shot, whatever. He makes those, and those are really intriguing to me because that means, I mean, it's--

I don't want to get too simplistic with basketball, but especially now with the NBA, you have your scorers, you have your screeners, you have your rollers, and then you have some guys that you're expected to, OK, hit these catches, shoot 3's and if not , put the ball in the deck. And what are you going to do with it?

- Mm-hmm.

- Make that kick pass. Can you hit that floater, that push shot? And that's where it gets really intriguing, especially for Nick next season projecting the future, like whatever Scottie Barnes is going to be, whatever Pascal Siakam, his role with the Raptors is. But you can see how Nick could be a really effective off-ball creator, off-ball play finisher for them. And similar to Cason, I mean, they both have a mid-range game. They can hit that from at a decent clip within the mid-range--

- Mm-hmm.

- And then also from the perimeter too. I mean, some of the shots that he's hitting, like there's a microwave scoring ability with them that gets really exciting--

- Yeah.

- Where like 8 can become 20 really fast if he just gets cooking, you know?

- For sure, but the good thing about Nick Smith that I've seen is he's really good at a closeout situations.

- Yeah.

- Like, he's high level, man. And when you look at the spectrum of a prospect, offensively, he's good. He's shown a lot of great signs. Just watching him, like you know he knows the short closeout, long closeout, when to attack, when to shoot.

- Yeah.

- It's very impressive, actually, just playing 17 games and just being a high school prospect. His offensive game is really polished, and he's-- I think after the Summer League, I think he's-- I think he's NBA ready, man.

- Really? No kidding--

- Yeah.

- Yeah? Huh. That's exciting. [LAUGHS]

- Yeah, no, it actually is. He's impressive.

- Yeah.

- Once I did some more research on him is-- especially once we brought it up, no, he's impressive.

- Looking at some of the quotes from, again, that same workout that Cason Wallace did with the Wizards, you know, he says, I'm willing to do whatever it takes. Eric Musselman is coach. He had done some preaching for him going into these workouts. And he was saying, you know, be in shape, be open-minded, and be willing to learn. And he mentioned that he didn't have a lot of point guard duties at Arkansas--

- Mm-hmm.

- --but he's like, I can do it. Now, at the same time, you look at the numbers, and these are just the numbers, but 29 assists and 27 turnovers on the season.

- Mm-hmm.

- Right? So for sure, he was more of a play finisher, and the percentages, the efficiency wasn't great necessarily--

- Mm-hmm.

- But then you look at some of the flashes again. And because of already the wingspan and the height, if he's able to become a bit more of a combo guard, a bit more on ball duties, that height is such an asset in the NBA--

- Mm-hmm.

- --if you want to look at it like he's going to be able to play that position. And now you have a 6' 5" point guard, right? That means something, and then, also, he has three levels of scoring. And around the rim, I mean, the numbers were OK. Again, not great. You'd like to see some more physicality with his driving.

- Mm-hmm.

- I didn't see too much of that. But then, again, the 7 to 10 feet, that floater and push out he has, if he's able to hone in on that and make that a high efficient look for himself, that's going to be huge. Then that's a threat for you now. Now teams know that is a possibility. You mix in a hesitation dribble. Now you're at the rim.

- For sure. And for-- and one thing with him is, you know, he goes into any system. I actually-- I saw his-- he's not that great when he's passing out of the ball screen--

- Yeah.

- --but I feel like he's going to be a guy that, you know, he's not-- I don't think he's a starter to start off with right now. So if he came off the bench and he gave you impact minutes, he's going to be like a guy like Lou Williams, you know?

- Hmm.

- Come off the bench. Give you buckets. He'll give you 7 quick points, close out situations.

- Yeah.

- Come off a ball screen. Hit a floater. That's already 4 points right there. Get to the foul line, maybe. He gives you 7 points. That's a blessing.

- Definitely.

- Then you put Fred back in, you put Malik, or whatever it is--

- Mm-hmm.

- --and boom, you're back at it. So I feel like that's the role he'll play, but he needs to, for sure, like you said, I think he needs to improve that-- the IQ coming off ball screens.

- Yeah.

- And Darko probably will help, you know?

- Yeah.

- He brings that ball screen. He runs a lot of ball screens, so I think that will help him a lot--

- Yeah.

- --if he ended up with Toronto.

- Any coach who saw him would think this is a really fun developmental project--

- No, 100%.

- --because of everything he already has, and it's just like understanding the game better, which are natural things for anyone who's this early in his career--

- Mm-hmm.

--that he needs help with this--

- Yeah.

- --but what he already has are things that aren't teachable, and you love that.