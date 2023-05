Associated Press

If the Denver Nuggets can continue their dominance at Ball Arena, they'll not only conquer LeBron James and Anthony Davis but they'll also vanquish the ghosts of their horrendous playoff performances against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets have lost all seven playoff series against the Lakers in their history, including inside the NBA bubble in 2020. The Nuggets are an NBA-best 40-7 at home and have won all six of their playoff games at Ball Arena.